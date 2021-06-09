Former Somerset woman gets probation in faked pregnancy, death of newborn

Jun. 9—A former Somerset County woman will spend two years on probation for faking a pregnancy and then the death of a newborn baby, prompting donations for funeral costs and baby shower gifts.

Kaycee Lang, 25, of Johnstown, was ordered to pay restitution during a sentencing hearing June 2, according to online court records. She previously pleaded guilty to two theft charges.

State police said Lang received gifts such as clothing, diapers and wipes at a baby shower in Westmoreland County in May 2019. Lang claimed to give birth to "Easton Walt Lang" on July 3, 2019, at Conemaugh Memorial Hospital. Geoffrey Lang, 29, told police the baby died hours later from a breathing disorder and that he was not present at the birth.

The couple posted pictures of a newborn on their Facebook pages, police said. Investigators found no records of the baby, Kaycee Lang being a patient or the supposed cremation, according to court papers.

The couple got $550 in donations through a GoFundMe page and gifts from the baby shower as well as other help after the supposed child's death. State police said they later found a lifelike baby doll at the Langs' home and an urn personalized with the baby's name. The doll matched photos both Langs posted on their Facebook pages, police said.

Geoffrey Lang of Indiana pleaded guilty to two theft charges last month. He is set for sentencing June 28, according to online court records. The cases are being prosecuted in Somerset County court.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .