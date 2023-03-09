Former Sonics star Shawn Kemp arrested on suspicion of drive-by shooting

Former Seattle SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp is behind bars Wednesday night on suspicion of drive-by shooting.

The 53-year-old Kemp was booked into the Pierce County Jail Wednesday afternoon after being arrested near the Tacoma Mall.

KIRO 7 obtained video shot outside the mall showing a man in red standing next to a Porsche, which KIRO 7 has confirmed is registered to Kemp.

Moments later, we see that man get into the car and speed away. Another clip shows the man pulled over by police and being placed in handcuffs.

KIRO 7 checked jail records, which show a Shawn Travis Kemp with the same age and same booking date on suspicion of drive-by shooting.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the former Sonics legend was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is being investigated in connection with the shooting.

Responding officers learned that an altercation took place between two parties in cars. One of the drivers allegedly fired several rounds at occupants of the other car.

The victim’s vehicle left the area.

Police say a gun was recovered from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers.