Former South Carolina deputies won't face federal charges in jail death of Black man who was pepper-sprayed and stunned

Minyvonne Burke
·2 min read

Two former South Carolina jail deputies will not face federal criminal civil rights charges for the in-custody death of a Black man who was pepper-sprayed and repeatedly shocked with a stun gun, the Department of Justice said Wednesday.

The federal case involving Jamal Sutherland's Jan. 5, 2021, death at Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston is now closed.

"Experienced federal prosecutors at the Justice Department reviewed evidence obtained by the FBI and state investigators to determine whether the force used against Sutherland violated any federal laws," the agency said in a news release.

Jamal Sutherland. (WCBD)
"After this review, prosecutors determined that insufficient evidence exists to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that deputies willfully violated the federal criminal civil rights statutes."

Sutherland, who was schizophrenic, was being held at the jail after getting into a fight at the psychiatric facility where he was receiving treatment. Two deputies, Brian Houle and Sgt. Lindsey Fickett, tried removing him from his cell for a bond hearing.

When authorities said he resisted, the deputies pepper-sprayed Sutherland, then used their stun guns a combined 10 times before putting a "spit mask" over his head. Video showed him crying out in pain and writhing on the floor.

Jamal Sutherland in released video from before his death at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston, S.C (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
Sutherland, 31, was pronounced dead a few hours later, NBC affiliate WCBD of Charleston reported. His manner of death was determined to be a homicide. In May 2021, the Charleston County Council awarded his family a $10 million settlement.

The Justice Department said its decision was made after federal prosecutors analyzed evidence, including photos and videos of the incident, witness statements, law enforcement accounts, and training materials.

The prosecutors also reviewed a state report from last year, in which authorities declined to file criminal charges against the deputies. At the time, Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said that the deputies made "grave mistakes" that played a role in Sutherland's death but "that doesn’t mean it’s a crime."

A use-of-force expert who reviewed the case for Wilson said that he didn't find that the deputies violated jail policies but noted that those policies are "indefensible."

Houle and Fickett were fired by the department following Sutherland's death. Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said the video of Sutherland’s death was "horrific."

An attorney for Sutherland's family could not immediately be reached on Thursday.

