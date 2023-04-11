Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley slams Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis in campaign letter

Former United Nations ambassador and current GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley slammed fellow Republicans former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday in a campaign letter highlighting Haley’s first quarter accomplishments.

In a letter to donors and supporters, the campaign touted its first quarter fundraising, which pulled in over $11 million – more than Trump raised – while also emphasizing Haley’s campaign events, specifically noting events held in key early voting states, before taking a shot at her competitors.

What did her campaign say about Trump?

“Now, let’s consider what our competition did in the same six-week period,” wrote Betsy Ankney, Haley’s campaign manager. “Donald Trump had a good Q1, if you count being indicted as ‘good.'"

Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in March, prompting him to plead not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records last Tuesday. While declaring the indictment “prosecutorial abuse,” Haley’s campaign further criticized Trump, saying his candidacy is consumed by “grievances of the past” rather than a “forward-looking vision” for the country.

What about DeSantis?

Haley also took aim at DeSantis as he “essentially” launched his presidential campaign through a book tour designed to tout his record in Florida. However, on this campaign-like book tour, DeSantis made “one misstep after another,” confirming “he’s not ready for prime time,” Ankney added.

While DeSantis has yet to official launch his long-awaited presidential campaign, he’s often polled as Trump’s top competition for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Did the campaign mention any other Republicans?

Haley’s campaign also criticized other potential presidential candidates, which includes former Vice President Mike Pence, for not yet officially launching a bid for 2024.

“And then there are the others,” the letter said. “For months (even years) many have been touted as would-be presidential candidates. None have taken the plunge. That’s of course their decision, but they certainly did nothing to help themselves in the first part of the year.”

Contributing: Francesca Chambers

