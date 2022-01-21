Former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted on 27 new crimes

Suspended South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was charged with 27 new crimes, the state Attorney General announced Friday.

A state grand jury returned four indictments charging Murdaugh with 21 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and six counts of computer crimes, a press release states.

The indictments allege that he stole more than $2.6 million from clients Natarsha Thomas, Arthur Badger, Deon Martin, and the family of Hakeem Pinckney.

Three of the clients sought Murdaugh's help for injuries sustained in car crashes, according to the indictments. The documents do not state why Martin hired Murdaugh.

In all four cases, Murdaugh allegedly used funds meant for his clients for his own personal use, the indictments state. His attorney could not immediately be reached on Friday.

The embattled lawyer was previously indicted in November and December by a South Carolina grand jury for 48 counts including breach of trust with fraudulent intent, forgery, money laundering, computer crimes, and obtaining property by false pretenses.

He also was previously served with two Beaufort County arrest warrants for obtaining goods by false pretenses.

Murdaugh also faces charges in Colleton County for allegedly enlisting a hitman to kill him so his son, Buster, could cash in on his $10 million life insurance policy.

Murdaugh, 53, survived the Sept. 4 shooting, which happened months after his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their son Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found shot at the family home in rural Islandton, South Carolina, about 65 miles west of Charleston. Their killings remain unsolved.

Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys previously said that authorities were looking at him as a person of interest in the deaths of his wife and their son. Alex Murdaugh has maintained his innocence and said he was caring for his ailing mother the night of the killings. He has not been charged with their deaths.

Alex Murdaugh remains jailed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He was suspended from practicing law in September.