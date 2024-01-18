Former south Charlotte massage therapist convicted of sexually assaulting client

A 39-year-old former massage therapist was convicted of sexually assaulting a client in January 2021 after she fell asleep on the massage table at a spa in south Charlotte, according to the Mecklenburg County district attorney.

Eugene Gatling also assaulted another woman at a different location in south Charlotte less than seven months before that.

He abused his position to commit the sexual assault, the DA said.

License revoked for massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching clients

The court tried and convicted Gatling of second-degree forcible sex offense and sexual battery.

He will be sentenced later.

The district attorney didn’t say where he was employed.