Former South River dispatcher says late mother's addiction was made part of his training

SOUTH RIVER - A former borough emergency services dispatcher who was allegedly instructed to use a cheat sheet on a state test, had his mother's addiction issues used as part of his job training and dealt with other unethical and hostile behavior that made him uncomfortable, has filed a civil wrongful termination lawsuit.

Matthew Grekoski of Toms River has filed suit against the South River Police Department, his former supervisor, the police chief, the borough, the mayor and Borough Council members.

The lawsuit filed Oct. 29 states Grekoski was wrongfully fired after he disclosed and complained about unlawful and unethical work practices and objected to the unlawful conduct of the defendants. He is seeking punitive damages and compensation for emotional distress, pain and suffering, back pay as well as declaring the defendants actions in violation of the New Jersey Conscientious Employee Protection Act.

Mayor John Krenzel declined comment on the advice of counsel.

According to the lawsuit, Grekoski was initially hired in April 2019 as a South River Special Police Officer Class 1 and then in October 2020, was hired as a borough full-time emergency services dispatcher which he viewed as a stepping stone toward his goal of becoming a police officer. The new job required that he resign from his special police officer position.

After being hired as a dispatcher, he was assigned training to get dispatcher certification from the state. The training involved passing several tests.

About three weeks into the training, Grekoski's supervisor and trainer Adam DeHanes allegedly instructed him to use an "answer key" to cheat on the state test and obtain certification. A high score was needed on the state test to keep dispatcher training in house, rather then having the state or other outside agency train borough dispatchers. Grekoski refused to use the cheat sheet, the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, a short time later, DeHanes allegedly began discussing Grekoski's estranged mother and her interactions with the police department as part of his training.

"Defendant DeHanes made plaintiff's mother, and her health issues and addiction problems, a daily and integral part of plaintiff's training," the lawsuit states.

DeHanes allegedly complained about how often Grekoski's late mother used emergency services due to her declining health and made inappropriate and discriminatory comments about her as part of a cruel and hostile approach to his training, the lawsuit states.

"These attacks on his mother made plaintiff extremely uncomfortable and created a hostile workplace. Plaintiff requested defendant DeHanes to 'dial it back a little bit,'" the lawsuit states. "Defendant DeHanes refused."

The lawsuit states DeHanes allegedly went into great detail about Grekoski's mother and told him about private and previously unknown events about her. Grekoski has been estranged from his mother for about 20 years, since the age of 6, because of her illnesses and addictions, the lawsuit states.

Grekoski was instructed how to do criminal history searches by reading and reviewing dozens of police interactions with his mother, the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, Grekoski's supervisor also allegedly referred to a female police sergeant by a derogatory term and made negatives comments about callers and other borough workers. Grekoski told a co-worker the supervisor's behavior made him uncomfortable.

In December 2020, Grekoski was told to meet with Police Chief Mark Tinitigan at which time he was notified there were complaints filed against him for lack of performance. Grekoski, who had no indication there were problems with his work performance, was asked to sign a letter of resignation, but declined. After being read the alleged complaints, Grekoski was later advised he had been dismissed from his job and was escorted from the police station, the lawsuit states.

