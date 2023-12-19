Former South St. Paul Schools IT director sentenced to prison for possessing child porn

The former director of technology for South St. Paul schools was given a seven-year sentence after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography at his Hudson, Wis., home.

Paul Michael Brashear, 63, entered the plea Friday in St. Croix County District Court to one count of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by four years of probation. Nine additional counts of child pornography possession were dismissed.

Brashear was employed as the school district’s IT director for eight years before resigning four days after his March 10 arrest at his home.

St. Croix County sheriff’s investigators who searched Brashear’s home on March 10 found a computer flash drive with hundreds of images of child pornography, the March 13 criminal complaint said.

“The majority observed while scrolling was prepubescent females engaged in various sexual acts,” an investigator wrote in his report.

An investigation began March 6 after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which reported that Microsoft flagged an image on Oct. 30 as “apparent child pornography.” The image was traced to an IP address connected to Brashear’s home.

During the search of his home, Brashear agreed to talk to a sheriff’s office investigator and admitted to saving and storing child porn on a flash drive, the complaint said. He said it could be found in his desk drawer in his basement.

Brashear said he became addicted to porn several decades ago and that “he could not recall where the line was for him when he started to venture into child pornography, but said it has been at least a couple years,” the complaint read. He said the last time he viewed child porn could have been within the past week, but he was unsure.

Brashear told investigators he started work in IT after leaving teaching.

The school district sent a letter to families after the arrest, saying that law enforcement “has indicated the allegations against (Brashear) did not appear to occur on district property or any of its district devices.” Brashear’s job was a district office-based position “responsible for the oversight of technology operations and infrastructure” and he did not have “direct or daily contact with students,” the district told families.

