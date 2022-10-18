Former South Windsor warehouse supervisor gets 3 years for stolen guns

Oct. 18—A former $58,000-a-year supervisor at the R+L Carriers warehouse on Sullivan Avenue in South Windsor was sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison for possessing items stolen from the warehouse — including two 9mm pistols from a pallet of 50 — and possessing an unrelated gun illegally.

Shameik Camara, 33 — who grew up primarily in the Manchester area, according to his lawyer, but most recently lived in Hartford — received the sentence from Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport.

Prosecutors Reed Durham and Lauren C. Clark had sought a 4 3/4 -year sentence, while Assistant Federal Defender Moira L. Buckley argued for two years.

President Joe Biden has appointed Merriam to a seat on the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and the Senate has confirmed her. But she hasn't yet moved to the higher court.

A disputed issue in the sentencing was whether Camara is a gang member. He has denied it, but the prosecutors argued in their sentencing memorandum that evidence from his cellphone supported their belief that he is a member of the "G-Shine set" of the Bloods gang.

"Camara had text communications with numerous known G-Shine members, and during communications with a high-ranking Blood from Bridgeport, Camara was sent a series of screenshots with Blood paperwork, sometimes referred to as the 'Bible,' that outlined rules of membership, lists of definitions of particular words and phrases, and instructions on how the gang is to earn money and how to interact with other gangs in the community," the prosecutors wrote.

There was no dispute that Camara had a difficult upbringing.

In an eight-page letter to the judge, he vividly described a childhood that included physical abuse by his father and drug use by his mother that led to her overdose death when he was in his early 20s. Other traumas included the deaths of both his older brothers from muscular dystrophy during his adolescence.

"That he viewed his time in a group home when he was a young teen as one of the more positive experiences of his childhood, speaks volumes to what life was like in his family home," the defense lawyer wrote in her sentencing memorandum.

She argued that Camara's upbringing should mitigate his sentence. But Durham argued that Camara is an adult and can no longer blame his upbringing unless his claim is that he can never change, which the prosecutor said would support the maximum sentence.

Camara was caught with one of the guns stolen from the R+L warehouse and admitted in a subsequent law-enforcement interview that he had stolen one other.

The prosecutors cited circumstantial evidence that he was involved with more of the 50 stolen guns, such as two holsters identical to those in the stolen gun kits that were found in his car and the seizure of other stolen guns from his associates.

But the defense lawyer said the prosecutors couldn't prove that he was involved in the theft of all the guns.

One other pistol, a .380-caliber stolen in Mississippi, was found in his home.

He pleaded guilty in June to receipt and possession of items from an interstate shipment and possessing guns after being convicted of a felony. The past felony was aiding or encouraging the commission of a 2007 third-degree robbery on Main Street in Manchester.

In addition to the two 9mm pistols, the items Camara stole from R+L included sports cards and high-end speakers, according to the prosecutors.

