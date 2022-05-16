Former Southaven Police officer says he was wrongfully terminated following traffic stop

A former Southaven Police officer says the department wrongfully terminated him after a traffic stop in March.

The stop involved popular local comedian Grove Hero, who recorded the encounter and posted it to social media.

Leroy Dorsey, the former officer, said he’s speaking out about what he calls a wrongful termination.

Dorsey said his partner, who is also seen in the video, called him to the traffic stop.

His partner was also terminated.

Dorsey said the stop wasn’t called in or filmed on body camera because it was a friendly encounter.

FOX13 has reached out to Southaven Police for a comment, and we’re waiting to hear back.

