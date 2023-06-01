A former Southborough Select Board member was arrested. What he's charged with

SOUTHBOROUGH — A former Select Board and Planning Board member has been accused of intentionally showing two children a pornographic video on his phone, authorities said.

Southborough police arrested David Parry, 80, on Wednesday morning. They charged him with two counts of dissemination of harmful matter to children.

According to police, at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday, officers began an investigation after two juveniles, described as preteens, told police they were approached by an elderly man inside a Main Street restaurant.

Police did not identify the restaurant.

Former Southborough Select Board member David Parry is shown in this 2014 file photo.

"The juveniles reported to police that the male party approached them, tried to engage them in a conversation and then proceeded to show them a pornographic video on his cellphone," police said in a release.

The children left the restaurant and told an adult, who then called police.

According to police, an investigation determined the suspect was Parry, who lives on Main Street. They arrested him Wednesday at his home. Police did not say how they identified Parry as the suspect.

Parry is a former Southborough Select Board member, serving from 1994 through 2003. He also served two terms as a member of the Planning Board, and from 1985-94 he was Marlborough's director of city planning.

Over the past 10 years, Parry has run unsuccessfully several times for a seat on the Select Board. In this year's town election, on May 9, he placed fourth among five candidates vying for two seats.

Parry did not return a call seeking comment on Wednesday.

Police said Parry was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Westborough District Court, but a clerk there said she did not have a record of him appearing. The Worcester District Attorney's Office said it could not get the information until Thursday.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Former Southborough selectman charged with showing porn to minors