Former Southeast High substitute teacher charged with sexual assault

Nov. 5—A former substitute teacher at Southeast Whitfield High School is charged with two counts of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

Rodney Dewayne Brock, 55, of 796 Bermuda St.-L4, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office after he turned himself in on an indictment warrant, and was booked into the county jail. Brock remained in jail Friday afternoon.

According to a sheriff's office incident report, on Oct. 19 around 12:51 p.m. a detective was contacted by the school resource officer at Southeast "in reference to possible sexual contact between a student at Southeast High School and a substitute teacher."

Lt. Scott McAllister of the sheriff's office said the reported victim told the school resource officer about the incident.

"The incident did not take place at school or on school property," McAllister said. "They met on private property. The teenage victim was not currently in any of the classes that Mr. Brock was substituting in at Southeast High School but had been earlier in the school year. The investigation is still active. However, there is no indication that there are any other victims at this time."

Kristina Horsley, Whitfield County Schools' communications specialist, said Brock "was hired through the staffing agency Qualified Staffing, so all inquiries regarding his time as a substitute will need to be directed to the agency."

"Mr. Brock has never been an official coach or community coach for any Whitfield County Schools' athletic team," said Horsley. "However, Mr. Brock was a coach for travel teams in the area that are not through the school system."

Asked if Brock had quit or been fired, Horsley said Qualified Staffing could answer that question.

Qualified Staffing did not immediately respond to email and telephone messages Friday.

"All substitutes go through the same criminal background check as all Whitfield County Schools employees," said Horsley.