Former Southeast Polk track star makes USA bobsled team
Former Southeast Polk track star makes USA bobsled team
Former Southeast Polk track star makes USA bobsled team
It's never great when you match a feat by the 2015-16 Sixers.
Jack Antonoff reveals Taylor Swift wrote "You're Losing Me" more than one year before she and Joe Alwyn split.
Facing uncertainties at Crystal Palace, Richards still finds joy through national team triumphs and a steadfast focus on the bigger picture.
Sartini wasn't happy after the Whitecaps' season-ending loss to LAFC.
The former program manager of Blue Origin’s BE-4 rocket engines has filed a lawsuit against the company alleging whistleblower retaliation after he spoke up about safety issues. The complaint was filed on Monday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. It includes a detailed narrative about program manager Craig Stoker’s efforts over seven months to escalate his concerns about safety and a hostile work environment at Blue Origin.
Chevy's heartwarming holiday commercial sheds light on an Alzheimer's treatment known as reminiscence therapy.
TikTok has introduced the Artist Account, which offers up-and-coming musicians new ways to curate their profiles in ways that boost discoverability.
Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his daily fantasy primer for Week 13.
Two major indexes tracking the banking industry closed November with their best monthly returns in some time, despite fresh warnings about the risks ahead.
Hallmark has found a reliable set of stars who help to bring its familiar plots to life.
Next year, investors could see growth in these four sectors, Aaron Dunn, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley, told Yahoo Finance.
Jason Fitz is joined by quarterback expert and host of the Athletic Football Show Nate Tice to give a unique perspective on how we rank and grade quarterbacks by adding their head coach/playcaller into the equation. Fitz and Nate go through the current playoff bracket and give letter grades for each and every quarterback and head coach combo and determine who deserves more of the credit pie. The duo also discuss some fringe playoff contenders and some of the more interesting combos on bad teams. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss David Tepper's ownership style and the future of the Carolina Panthers, Brandon Staley and whether it's time for the Los Angeles Chargers to move on and how a quarterback's likability in the locker room can indirectly define their success.
Stroud is the fifth player ever to earn both awards in a single month.
The point spread for the NFL's matchup of the year might have been surprising.
A $15 wallet beloved by more than 50,000 fans, a top-rated blouse for $30, cute wool socks and more.
A lot has changed since the Colorado loss, and basketball-wise, Virginia Tech can serve as a measuring stick for LSU prior to conference play.
IBM and NASA are working on an AI foundational model for weather and climate applications. Among other things, they say it will be able to identify conditions conducive to wildfires.
In Western markets, freight forwarders are well into digitizing their operations, but the same doesn’t hold true in Southeast Asia, say the founders of Fr8Labs. The reasons for that include the lack of localized software and a more fragmented logistics industry where SMBs dominate. Fr8Labs wants to digitize Asia’s logistics industry with its SaaS operating system and has plans to turn it into an open ecosystem that multiple players can tap into with APIs.
The Blue Devils suffered their second loss of the season Wednesday.
Both Apple and Google today announced their best apps and games of the year, with the hiking and biking companion AllTrails winning as Apple's iPhone App of the Year in 2023, while the educational app Imprint: Learn Visually won as Google Play's best app. Meanwhile, Apple and Google agreed on their Game of the Year, as both picked Honkai: Star Rail as their winner.