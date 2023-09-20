Former Southern York teacher pleads guilty to having sexual contact with a student

A former teacher in the Southern York County School District has pleaded guilty to school - intercourse/sexual contact with a student and corruption of minors, according to court records.

Emily Lehneis, 30, of the 200 block of Homestead Drive in Hanover, reached a plea agreement in the York County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.

Five other charges were dismissed, court records state.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 26, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

Lehneis' attorney could not be reached for comment.

The state Department of Education suspended Lehneis' teacher certification last month, according to its website.

Teen told police that teacher kissed her in the classroom

Southern Regional Police received concerns in January about a possible inappropriate sexual relationship between Lehneis and a high school student, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The student told police that she was visiting Lehneis' classroom in between school hours and sports practice in September 2022 when the teacher kissed her as she went to leave. She said she didn't know how to respond and left. She told police she was not OK with it, the affidavit states.

In the classroom, on another occasion, the teacher placed a stick-on name tag on the student's pubic area in a flirtatious way, the affidavit states.

In mid-October, Lehneis asked the student to be her secret girlfriend, and the student agreed, the affidavit states. The teen said she knew it was inappropriate, and after a week or two, she told the teacher she could no longer be her secret girlfriend.

The teen reported receiving and sending nude or sexually explicit photos between the two of them, the affidavit states.

