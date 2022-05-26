Former Southport police chief, top aide to be tried next week for 2018 charges

Nearly four years after they were arrested for allegedly working second jobs while on the clock, former Southport Police Chief Gary Smith and Lt. Michael Simmons are set to head to trial next week.

Smith and Simmons — the city's top two police officials at the time — were arrested in late July 2018 following allegations that they were working for a trucking company and were often out of town while they simultaneously billed Southport taxpayers for nonexistent policing they were supposedly carrying out.

Their arrests followed an April 2018 investigation involving the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Background: Southport police chief, lieutenant arrested

2019: Disgraced Southport police chief, top aide still await trials

The news rattled the small coastal police department as its eight officers were placed on leave as the investigation progressed. The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office took over policing the city for roughly three months in 2018.

While state and federal officials investigated the activities of the department's head lawmen, the city's aldermen hired an outside consultant to audit the department. The department has spent the past three years rebuilding and repairing relationships with residents.

Former Southport Police Chief Gary Smith July 13, 2016, in Southport, N.C.

Smith faces several charges, including conspiracy to obtain property under false pretenses, willfully failing to discharge duties and obstruction of justice.

A Brunswick County native, Smith took the helm as the department's chief in August 2015 with high hopes after nearly two decades in law enforcement. He worked for the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office before becoming a patrol officer with the Southport Police Department and rising through the ranks to chief.

He served less than three years in the role prior to his arrest.

Simmons is charged with obtaining property under false pretenses, willfully failing to discharge duties and obstruction of justice.

Story continues

Both men have been free on bail since their arrests in 2018, awaiting trial that is set to begin next week.

According to court documents, their trials are set for next week in Brunswick County Superior Court.

Both men are set for trial Monday, but according to the state judicial branch holiday calendar, North Carolina courts observe Memorial Day. Monday's court calendar will proceed Tuesday.

Jamey Cross is the public safety reporter at the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Former Southport police chief, lieutenant to go to trial next week