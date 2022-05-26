Former Southport police chief, top aide to be tried next week for 2018 charges

Jamey Cross, Wilmington StarNews
·2 min read

Nearly four years after they were arrested for allegedly working second jobs while on the clock, former Southport Police Chief Gary Smith and Lt. Michael Simmons are set to head to trial next week.

Smith and Simmons — the city's top two police officials at the time — were arrested in late July 2018 following allegations that they were working for a trucking company and were often out of town while they simultaneously billed Southport taxpayers for nonexistent policing they were supposedly carrying out.

Their arrests followed an April 2018 investigation involving the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Background: Southport police chief, lieutenant arrested

2019: Disgraced Southport police chief, top aide still await trials

The news rattled the small coastal police department as its eight officers were placed on leave as the investigation progressed. The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office took over policing the city for roughly three months in 2018.

While state and federal officials investigated the activities of the department's head lawmen, the city's aldermen hired an outside consultant to audit the department. The department has spent the past three years rebuilding and repairing relationships with residents.

Former Southport Police Chief Gary Smith July 13, 2016, in Southport, N.C.
Former Southport Police Chief Gary Smith July 13, 2016, in Southport, N.C.

Smith faces several charges, including conspiracy to obtain property under false pretenses, willfully failing to discharge duties and obstruction of justice.

A Brunswick County native, Smith took the helm as the department's chief in August 2015 with high hopes after nearly two decades in law enforcement. He worked for the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office before becoming a patrol officer with the Southport Police Department and rising through the ranks to chief.

He served less than three years in the role prior to his arrest.

Simmons is charged with obtaining property under false pretenses, willfully failing to discharge duties and obstruction of justice.

Both men have been free on bail since their arrests in 2018, awaiting trial that is set to begin next week.

According to court documents, their trials are set for next week in Brunswick County Superior Court.

Both men are set for trial Monday, but according to the state judicial branch holiday calendar, North Carolina courts observe Memorial Day. Monday's court calendar will proceed Tuesday.

Jamey Cross is the public safety reporter at the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross. 

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Former Southport police chief, lieutenant to go to trial next week

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. Newsom vows California action after Texas school shooting

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders on Wednesday said they are trying to accelerate over a dozen bills in the legislative process to reduce gun violence. “California leads this national conversation. When California moves other states move in the same direction,” Newsom said in Sacramento. Newsom, Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, D-San Diego, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, made the announcement a day after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

  • Mountain labs turn Honduras from cocaine way station into producer

    Increase in coca plantations could give rise to a new generation of drug traffickers, and refortify the clans of old

  • Caldwell’s mayor made his police chief decision. Then City Council members made theirs

    The department has “systemic issues” and now is not the time to name a new chief, council members said.

  • New water restrictions approved in drought-stricken California

    California on Tuesday adopted an emergency water conservation regulation to “ensure more aggressive conservation by local water agencies across the state” almost a year after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) asked that people voluntarily cut their water usage. Under the new policy, commercial, industrial and institutional properties cannot water their turf except for areas used for…

  • Iraqi man living in U.S. charged in alleged plot to assassinate George W. Bush

    Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested Tuesday and charged with allegedly plotting to kill former President George W. Bush to avenge the Iraq War.

  • Great Lakes Coffee in Detroit permanently closes after strike, unionization effort

    The once-popular coffee shop in Midtown has been closed since January, after numerous workers caught COVID-19.

  • No lives matter

    OPINION: America is being held hostage by a white minority that believes their so-called “freedoms” outweigh the value of everyone else’s lives. The post No lives matter appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Wall Street rallies as Fed minutes meet expectations

    STORY: Stocks ended higher Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed that Fed officials were unanimous in believing the U.S. economy was strong as they grappled with reining in inflation without triggering a recession.Gary Schlossberg, a global strategist for Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said that while he sees the chance of a U.S. recession as better than 50%, the FOMC minutes showed the Fed could ease up on rate hikes if conditions improve.“I think the tone of the FOMC minutes pretty much confirmed what the market was anticipating before the release of those minutes that the Federal Reserve was taking on a slightly more dovish tone, giving themselves leeway later in the year for more moderate rate increases than what we expect to see over the next couple of meetings if inflation remains contained, if it begins to move a bit lower."All three major indexes finished in the green, with the Dow ending six tenths of a percent higher, now up four days in a row. The S&P 500 finished up nearly a percent, while the Nasdaq gained 1.5%.Shares of electric car maker Tesla jumped nearly 5% and e-commerce giant Amazon climbed 2.5% - the two megacaps providing the strongest lift to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. Department store operator Nordstrom surged 14% after forecasting upbeat annual profit and revenue. Shares of Kohl's finished almost 12% higher, after Reuters exclusively reported that bidders competing to acquire the retailer are preparing to make binding offers that are lower than their initial bids.Also getting a lift from news of a possible buyout offer were shares of Wendy's, after a regulatory filing revealed that shareholder Nelson Peltz was considering a potential takeover bid for the fast-food chain.

  • Burger King Menu Adds a Two-Meat Whopper (Add Bacon for Three)

    In the high stakes world of the fast-food industry, brands are constantly jockeying for customer attention by trying to one-up each other. Many of these tactics work, which is why we see so much of them in the fast-food world. Restaurant Brands International's QSRBurger King tends to lean heavily on being inventive with its offerings rather than going for social media spectaculars, whether that be serving up a tower of meat that could seriously hurt someone who consumed it whole or topping its burgers with genuinely horrifying toppings (think ice cream, bratwurst, and whole fish).

  • Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Carson Hinzman to wear a coveted number as a Buckeye

    Should Ohio State just go ahead and "retire" No. 75?

  • 2023 BMW iX M60 First Drive Review: BMW's electric SUV crosses the Alps

    The 2023 BMW iX M60 is all things at once: an i, an X, and an M. It's sportier than the standard iX but not as hardcore as a full-blown M.

  • The Moment Putin’s Ticking Time Bomb of Failure Could Explode

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyAs Russian forces enter the third month of war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin only has enough supplies and equipment to last him another 12 months on the war effort, according to Ukrainian intelligence.And by the end of the year, Putin’s military’s juices will be running out, Ukraine’s top military spy, Kyrylo Budanov, said in a newly published interview.“The active phase should go to the maximum decline by the end of th

  • Former Trump Staffers Kellyanne Conway and Alyssa Farah Griffin Clash on ‘The View': ‘That’s Such a Cheap Shot!’ (Video)

    Trump's former counselor and comms director have decidedly different views these days

  • Exclusive: Amanda Knox and her new mission after being accused of murder

    What could be described as fire-breathing hate started on Nov. 2, 2007, in a beautiful, Italian college town.

  • Chicago Med Finale Recap: A Fiery End

    Chicago Med‘s Season 7 finale could have used an assist from their pals over at Chicago Fire. Wednesday’s episode ended with a fiery cliffhanger that left two doctors’ lives in jeopardy. Meanwhile, one couple called it quits, while another is facing a potential relationship rift. Let’s review the biggest moments from the season ender: WILL/HANNAH […]

  • Beto O’Rourke Crashes Abbott’s Press Conference on Uvalde School Shooting: ‘This Is on You’

    Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running for governor in Texas, interrupted Texas Governor Greg Abbott's press conference on the Uvalde school shooting on Wednesday, shouting, "This is on you!"

  • Central Florida RV park underwater after severe flooding, county says it’s not their responsibility

    Parts of a Central Florida RV park have been underwater for days and the county said it’s not responsible for the flooding.

  • Texas gunman left home after fight with mom about Wi-Fi, mother's boyfriend says

    The man who opened fire in a Texas elementary school Tuesday, massacring 19 children and two adults, was a loner who kept to himself and avoided any kind of

  • Texas school shooter lived in Uvalde: What we know about gunman, motive and how weapons were obtained

    The massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is one of the deadliest shootings at a U.S. grade school. Here's what we know about gunman.

  • Switzerland has a stunningly high rate of gun ownership — here's why it doesn't have mass shootings

    Here's what the US can learn from Switzerland, which has nearly eliminated mass shootings while maintaining a high rate of gun ownership.