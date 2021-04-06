Former Southwest Airlines pilot accused of in-flight indecent exposure

John Cheang
·2 min read

Federal authorities are charging a former Southwest Airlines pilot with allegedly committing a “lewd” indecent act while operating a commercial flight in August 2020, a federal court filing shows.

Michael Haak was the “pilot in command” on Southwest Airlines WN6607, flying from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida, when he allegedly “intentionally committed an act of lewd, indecent and obscene exposure of his genitals in a public place.” The filing goes on to allege “the acts began, continued and were completed while the aircraft was in flight.”

The one page document, filed last Friday in the federal district court in Maryland, does not indicate where the lewd act occurred on the flight. Brandy King of Southwest tells NBC News that the allegation was “made by another Southwest Pilot” and the event was “not witnessed by passengers.”

NBC’s attempts to reach Haak were unsuccessful, and the federal complaint does not list any legal representation. When asked if Haak was still a pilot with another airline, the Federal Aviation Administration declined to comment, citing the open criminal case.

In a written statement, Southwest said: “The pilot in question is no longer employed by Southwest Airlines and departed the company last year prior to us becoming aware of the matter. The event was recently brought to our attention and we've cooperated with the appropriate outside agencies as they investigate."

The statement also says that “Southwest Airlines takes all matters related to workplace conduct very seriously” with a corporate culture “built upon treating others with mutual respect and dignity, and the events alleged in this situation are inconsistent with the behavior that we require of our employees.”

Marcia Murphy, with the United States Attorneys Office, says that the FBI is investigating the case, and that the hearing and arraignment date for Michael Haak has not been scheduled.

Recommended Stories

  • Former Southwest pilot charged with indecent exposure

    Federal authorities said the incident took place mid-air during a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando last August. Southwest said no passengers were aware of the situation, just some crew members.

  • Southwest pilot accused of exposing his genitals during a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando

    The pilot "intentionally committed an act of lewd, indecent and obscene exposure of his genitals in a public place," the Department of Justice alleged.

  • Ray Fisher Finally Opens Up About Joss Whedon's Mishandling Of 'Justice League'

    The actor who played Cyborg told The Hollywood Reporter he had to explain "basic points of what would be offensive to the Black community" to the director.

  • Southwest (LUV) Recalls 209 Pilots As Travel Demand Improves

    Southwest (LUV) calls back pilots to meet the anticipated increase in air-travel demand during the summer season.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games

    Named "Heart Of Invictus", the show is being produced under the banner of Archewell production, the creative arm of Meghan and Harry's nonprofit foundation Archewell Organisation, the video-streaming company said on Tuesday. Netflix said the series will provide behind-the-scenes stories of athletes and organizers as they prepare for the event, which has been delayed until next Spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Orlando von Einsiedel will direct the multi-episode series and Joanna Natasegara will be its producer, Netflix said.

  • Guillermo del Toro named 'true creator' of The Shape of Water as plagiarism suit ends

    The copyright lawsuit against the Oscar-winning filmmakers has been dismissed.

  • A ketchup shortage in the US is causing prices to spike - and it could get harder to find ketchup packets at restaurants

    An increase in take-out orders has caused ketchup sales to spike. At the onset of the pandemic, sales were up over 300% from the prior year.

  • NRA's Wayne LaPierre sought refuge from mass shootings on a friend's luxury yacht

    The admission was mocked by gun control activists, including one who said "the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good friend with a yacht?"

  • Alleged Stalker Accused Of Trying to Kidnap Former Co-Worker And Shooting Her Husband

    An Oklahoma man who's allegedly been stalking a former co-worker for more than a month — sitting outside her home and leaving candy and food for her, according to police — is now accused of trying to kidnap her at gunpoint and shooting her husband. The victim, who has not been named, was leaving her Tulsa home with her husband to head to work on Friday morning when they spotted Justin Arthur-Ray Davis sitting in a truck nearby, the Tulsa Police Department wrote in a press release. “Davis exited the truck with a shotgun and ran after the couple,” police said. “The couple retreated to their apartment where Davis shot through the door hitting the husband in the hand. Davis went into the apartment and grabbed the victim dragging her down the stairs, assaulting her along the way.” The chaos woke up neighbors, who called 911. At least one witness later told police that they watched Davis choke and punch his former co-worker. “The husband then came back down stairs to save her and Davis points the shot gun at him saying he will kill him if she doesn’t get in the truck,” police wrote. “Davis then fires two shots into the air.” Arthur-Ray Davis Photo: Tulsa Police Department Police arrived on the scene soon after, prompting Davis to flee. A pursuit ensued until Davis lost control of his vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital for a laceration to the head. He sports visible wounds to his face and head in his mugshot. “Davis has been stalking the victim for over a month after he resigned at their mutual work place,” police said. “She has made reports of Davis sitting outside her apartment and leaving candy and food on her door step.” Davis was booked into a Tulsa County jail on charges of kidnapping, shooting with intent to kill, and first-degree burglary, according to the police statement. It’s not clear if Davis has an attorney. Tulsa police have not immediately returned Oxygen.com’s request for comment.

  • Chicago mayor urges new police foot-chase policy after boy shot and killed

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday called for the city to create a new foot-pursuit policy after a police officer shot and killed an 13-year-old boy during a foot chase in an alley a week ago. Adam Toledo was shot in the chest by an unidentified police officer at about 2:30 a.m. local time on March 29 in Little Village, a neighborhood in the city's West Side, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) said. "Tragedies like these underscore the urgency of reforming CPD's foot pursuit policy not tomorrow, but now," Lightfoot said during a news conference on Monday.

  • MLB All-Star Game Moved to Denver After Leaving Georgia Over New Restrictive Voting Laws

    The 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game has found its new home and it’s full of really high people: Denver, Colorado. ESPN reported Monday night that the game will relocate to the Mile High City, home of the Colorado Rockies. According to the Assoicated Press, MLB management will announce the move Tuesday morning. The game is still scheduled for July 13. Originally set to take place in Atlanta, MLB last week announced it would relocate the All-Star Game over its objections to a series of restrictive voter suppression laws the state’s Republican majority imposed at the end of March. “I have decided the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft,” commissioner Rob Manfred said last week. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” Also Read: Stacey Abrams Pleads in New Video 'Don't Boycott Georgia' (Video) The Georgia bill dramatically restricts early voting access and mail-in voting, gives the Republican-controlled state legislature new powers to effectively overrule local election boards if it disagrees with the outcome, and also makes it a crime to give people waiting in line food and water. The restrictions were enacted in direct response to Joe Biden becoming the first Democrat to win the state since 1992, followed up by a Democrat sweep in dual Senate runoff elections in early January, which gave control of the U.S. Senate to the Democrats. Stacey Abrams, political leader and a voting rights activist, on March 25 denounced the new bill, calling it “Jim Crow in a suit + tie: cutting off access, adding restrictions, encouraging more ‘show me your papers’ actions to challenge a citizen’s right to vote. Facially neutral but racially targeted… But we will not be defeated by their worst actions & instincts. We will spread the word, we will sue & we will win. For democracy.” Read original story MLB All-Star Game Moved to Denver After Leaving Georgia Over New Restrictive Voting Laws At TheWrap

  • Christina Haack Just Listed the Newport Beach Home She Shared With Ant Anstead Until Their Separation, Says Source

    Here's a peek inside this gorgeous farmhouse-style home.

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago charged Secret Service almost $16,000 for $396 hotel rooms during presidential Christmas trip

    As president, Trump spent 142 days at his gilded Florida property, which he dubbed the "Winter White House."

  • Two women suing Deshaun Watson for alleged sexual misconduct come forward with statements

    Two of the women suing Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for alleged sexual misconduct revealed their identities and released statements on Tuesday.

  • More male sex enhancement supplements are recalled because of unlisted ingredients

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has found another company’s male sexual enhancement supplements could be unsafe for some and has instituted a recall.

  • Wall Street takes a pause, Treasury yields dip, focus on Fed

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. stocks struggled to build on the prior session's record closing highs and Treasury yields edged lower on Tuesday as investors digested recent upbeat data and looked to the Federal Reserve for its economic outlook. This suggests market participants are optimistic about an economic rebound - and corporate earnings - fueled by vaccine distribution, stimulus and a robust infrastructure bill being debated in Washington. "We had a big push-through on Monday which built on the jobs report on Friday, and it's not uncommon for the market to take a breather after reaching new highs," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta.

  • People of color swept all 4 individual film acting categories for the first time in SAG Awards history

    Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya, and Youn Yuh-jung made history during the 27th annual SAG Awards on Sunday evening.

  • Norwegian, Carnival cancel additional sailings amid COVID-19 pandemic

    Norwegian and Carnival cancel more cruises.

  • Vietnamese Family Tied Up, Robbed of Entire Life Savings in Oakland

    A Vietnamese American family in Oakland has fallen victim to a violent robbery that wiped them of most of their life savings in under an hour. “They cover up my daughter with a blanket,” Roseni told KTVU. “‘They say, ‘If you move and try to run away, the first person I’ll shoot will be your daughter.’” The robbers took as much as they could, from Amy’s brother’s sneakers to bangles dangling off Roseni’s wrist.

  • 13 things you didn't know about Paul Rudd

    Paul Rudd, who turns 52 on April 6, might be one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, but he wasn't cool in high school.