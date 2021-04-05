Former Southwest pilot accused of indecent exposure during flight

Reuters
Cameron Champ, the only American player of Black heritage at the Masters, said he was disappointed in the new voting restrictions in Georgia, where the Augusta tournament takes place. "As you can tell, it really targets certain Black communities and makes it harder to vote, which to me it's everyone's right to vote," Champ said, two days ahead of the first round at Augusta National. Obviously, with MLB (Major League Baseball) and what they did and moving the All-Star game was a big statement.