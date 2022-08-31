A Look at Former Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s Fortune Upon His Passing

Michelle Tompkins
·3 min read
Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock
Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Mikhail Gorbachev, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning former leader of the Soviet Union has died at 91 years of age. He has been credited with helping tear down the Iron Curtain by implementing social and political reforms while he served as his nation’s leader from 1985 through 1991.

See: George H.W. Bush Leaves Behind a Political Dynasty and Impressive Fortune
Find: Colin Powell’s Fortune Includes a Legacy of Service and Patronage

His specific cause of death was not elaborated upon yet, but it has been reported that it was from a long illness.

Gorbachev was celebrated globally for his efforts and collaboration with the U.S. which led to the end of the Cold War. People and leaders from all over the world are sharing their thoughts about this man, though not everyone celebrates him or his legacy.

U.S. President Joe Biden shared his thoughts on Gorbachev’s work in ending the Cold War:

“These were the acts of a rare leader – one with the imagination to see that a different future was possible and the courage to risk his entire career to achieve it. The result was a safer world and greater freedom for millions of people.”

While he hadn’t held an official political leadership role in 31 years, his influence still had some merit. He created the Independent Democratic Party of Russia with Alexander Lebedev in 2000 and has since publicly denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Through his career in politics and the creation of the International Foundation for Socio-Economic and Political Studies, better known as the “Gorbachev Foundation” in 1992, Gorbachev gave lectures around the world and charged fees for his expertise bringing his net worth to $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Early Life and Career

Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev was born in Stavropol on March 2, 1931, to a poor family. His father served in WWII and worked with the machines on a farm.

He showed political interest while he was young, but wasn’t considered a full member of the Communist Party until 1952.

In 1955, he received his law degree from Moscow University. After returning to the town of his birth, he rose up the ranks of his political party, where he eventually was elected to the Central Committee in the early 1970s.

Gorbachev was a member of the Politburo in 1980 and he rose up the ranks and was at the top of Kremlin leadership by 1985. It was at this time that he began working to make large-scale reforms that would help end the Cold War.

By 1986, he and U.S. President Ronald Reagan made progress toward ending the arms race, for which he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990.

After a revolt led by Boris Yeltsin, Russia and other republics decided to break away from the Soviet Union. On December 25, 1991, Gorbachev resigned as the leader of the now-defunct Soviet Union.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Look at the Career and Fortune of the Late Supreme Court Justice
Donald Rumsfeld: The Former US Defense Secretary’s Fortune at the Time of His Passing

Gorbachev married Raisa Titarenko, a philosophy student at Moscow University in 1953.  They have a daughter together. Raisa died in 1999 from cancer after they had been married for 46 years.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: A Look at Former Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s Fortune Upon His Passing

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Because of him we have many things’: About that Pizza Hut commercial featuring Mikhail Gorbachev

    The television commercial that Mikhail Gorbachev did for Pizza Hut 25 years ago might be seen as a 60-second gloss of his career, both cheerful and glum. In the 1997 advertisement, Gorbachev is portrayed as eating at one of the chain’s outlets in Moscow, where he’s spotted by diners at another table who then argue about his accomplishments as the Soviet Union’s last leader. A woman says: “Because of him we have many things, like Pizza Hut.”

  • Putin Ruined Gorbachev's Legacy, Stent Says

    Angela Stent, Brookings Institution Senior Fellow, reflects on the life of former Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev. She says Vladimir Putin ruined his legacy. She speaks on "Balance of Power."

  • Editorial: Gorbachev once was bigger than Bob Dylan. Both strived for a better world.

    In March 1999, Mikhail Gorbachev was contracted to give a speech at Benedictine University in Lisle. The university told the Tribune at the time that the former Soviet leader was a larger draw than Barbara Bush or Margaret Thatcher. Only Bob Dylan, Benedictine said, had eclipsed his popularity. On that same day, Gorbachev visited the Tribune’s editorial board in Chicago. He offered us a warning: ...

  • Abortion ban reaches S. Carolina Senate despite GOP factions

    While the results of this month's Kansas abortion vote have shaken some Republicans' appetite for additional restrictions, South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a ban with limited exceptions. Now, members of a state Republican Party divided on the issue’s details are no longer constrained by federal law. Conservative lawmakers have been emboldened to pursue further restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

  • Executives working from holiday homes fear tax crackdown

    Tax authorities have begun collecting data on the number of people working from abroad, sparking fears of a crackdown on post-pandemic “workcations”.

  • 'World's largest food fight': Best photos from 'Tomatina' tomato street fight in Spain

    Spain's "Tomatina" hour-long battle, dubbed the world’s largest food fight, made a triumphant return in Bunol on Wednesday after a two-year hiatus.

  • A Wisconsin 'fake elector' works for Ron Johnson's re-election campaign

    One of Wisconsin's "fake electors" has been working as a paid staffer for Sen. Ron Johnson’s re-election campaign.

  • First lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID after rebound

    First lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday and will return to Washington on Tuesday, nearly a week after she came down with a “rebound” case of the coronavirus. Jill Biden had been isolating at her family's house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, since testing positive on Aug. 24, and at the time, her spokesperson said she was not experiencing any symptoms. While Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines called for Biden to wear a face covering in close proximity to others indoors, he was seen without a mask hugging and taking selfies with supporters during an indoor rally on Thursday in the Washington suburbs.

  • Here's what you need to know about the new COVID-19 booster

    The FDA approved new bivalent vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna on Wednesday that target both the original strain of COVID-19 and Omicron subvariants.

  • Explainer-Updated COVID vaccines are coming in the U.S. Should you get one?

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer Inc with German partner BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc retooled to target Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants as well as the original virus. They could start rolling out in the next few days following recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is holding a meeting of its expert advisers on Thursday. All people age 12 and older who have gotten the original two-dose vaccine and who are at least two months out from a booster shot will be eligible.

  • Jackson water crisis forces residents to find alternatives

    The water pressure at James Brown’s home in Jackson was so low the faucets barely dripped. The 73-year-old tree-cutter hauled bags of ice into his truck at a gas station on his way to a job Wednesday after several days without water. People waited in lines at distribution sites and flooded stores for water to drink, bathe, cook and flush toilets Wednesday in Mississippi's capital amid the failure of the the city water system after flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants.

  • Watchdog probing Massachusetts US attorney's fundraiser trip

    A watchdog agency is investigating whether Massachusetts' top federal prosecutor violated a law that limits political activity by government workers for attending a political fundraiser that featured First Lady Jill Biden, according to an email reviewed by The Associated Press. The U.S. Office of Special Counsel said in the email last week that it has opened an investigation into a potential violation of the law known as the Hatch Act after U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton — a fierce Rollins critic who tried to block her confirmation — called for an investigation in July.

  • Packers signing RBs Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson to practice squad

    The Packers are getting back RBs Patrick Taylor and Tyler Goodson on the practice squad.

  • DOJ says it’s ‘likely’ Mar-a-Lago documents were hidden and efforts made to obstruct probe

    Prosecutors also refuted claims that former President Donald Trump cooperated with authorities months leading to the unprecedented Aug. 8 search.

  • While rest of EU mourns, Baltics recall Gorbachev as agent of repression

    Widely praised in the West as a towering statesman who helped end the Cold War, Mikhail Gorbachev was remembered in the Baltic states on Wednesday as a repressive autocrat who unsuccessfully tried to stop them from breaking away from the Soviet Union. In January 1991, Soviet tanks rolled into the Lithuanian capital Vilnius to stamp out the pro-independence movement. "Lithuanians will not glorify Gorbachev," the country's Foreign Minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, tweeted on Wednesday.

  • Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022

    Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...

  • Russian news agencies: Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

    Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, Russian news agencies cited hospital officials as saying.

  • Mikhail Gorbachev: The contradictory legacy of Soviet leader who attempted 'revolution from above'

    Liberator, failed reformer or architect of Soviet demise? Bryn Colton/Getty ImagesMikhail Gorbachev was a contradictory figure; his legacy complex. Hailed in the West as a democrat and liberator of his people – which he genuinely was – he increasingly became despised by many within Russia for destroying the Soviet Union and dismantling a Great Power. Either way, he was consequential. Indeed his death at 91, announced by state media in Russia on Aug. 30, 2022, comes as the ripples of the transfor

  • Funeral of last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to take place on Saturday -media reports

    It will be held in the famous Hall of Columns inside Moscow's House of Unions, agencies reported, the same place where Josef Stalin's body was put on display following his death in 1953. The service will be open to the public and Gorbachev will then be buried at Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery, TASS news agency cited Vladimir Polyakov, press secretary for the Gorbachev Foundation, as saying.

  • Duchess Meghan says she wasn't 'treated as a Black woman' until Prince Harry relationship

    On Duchess Meghan's new "Archetypes" podcast, she talks with Mariah Carey about representation, racial perceptions and the evolving meaning of "diva."