Former Spaceflight CEO and French entrepreneur join forces to launch astronaut training startup

If the 2010s were the decade when small satellites revolutionized the space industry, the 2020s will be when commercial space odysseys finally go mainstream.

At least that’s the gamble that Jason Andrews, the co-founder and former CEO of Seattle-based Spaceflight Industries, is taking with French-born tech entrepreneur Nicolas Gaume.

Today Andrews and Gaume are taking the wraps off Orbite, a Seattle startup that will focus on getting would-be spacefliers ready for those future odysseys. “You’re going to go to a space camp for the next generation,” Gaume said.

Andrews, who’s been in the space business for more than two decades, said SpaceX’s launch of two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station in May just might have been the opening shot for the revolution in commercial human spaceflight.

“We’re still in those early days when it seems like it’s something that is out there in the future, but SpaceX’s mission was a fundamental milestone that demonstrates the potential of the industry,” he told GeekWire. “And I think it’s going to accelerate here very fast.”

Gaume said Orbite (pronounced the French way, as “or-beet”) will focus on preflight training amid luxury accommodations. “Some people may never fly, by the way,” he said. “They’ll come to experience the preparation and hopefully get an amazing experience out of it.”

The business plan capitalizes on Andrews’ connections in the space industry, plus Gaume’s tech experience and his connections in the hospitality industry. Gaume’s family has three generations’ worth of experience in French villa construction and resort management. One of the jewels in the Gaume family’s crown is La Co(o)rniche, a five-star boutique hotel on the French coast near Bordeaux.

Gaume is a serial entrepreneur who played a part in getting nine technology and media startups off the ground over the past 30 years, beginning when he was 19. Along the way, he became a space enthusiast.

One of his ventures, Space Cargo Unlimited, arranged to have a dozen bottles of red wine sent to the space station last year. The idea behind “Mission WISE” is to bring the wine back to Earth, study the effects of weightlessness on wine maturation — and then deliver the bottles and other space-flown goodies to paying patrons.

Another Mission WISE experiment, looking at microgravity’s effects on grapevine tissue, flew aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard suborbital spaceship last December.

As if all that isn’t enough to keep him busy, Gaume has been working at Microsoft for the past few years as part of the company’s global sales, marketing and operations HQ team in Redmond, Wash. “Microsoft has been extremely respectful of my space adventures,” he said.

Gaume met Andrews in the process of pursuing those space adventures. At the time, Spaceflight Inc., a subsidiary of Spaceflight Industries, was ramping up its efforts to send payloads into orbit on a rideshare basis.

Andrews said Gaume planted the seeds of an idea with him during discussions about Space Cargo Unlimited’s experiments. “He always had this vision for building luxury hospitality for people who are going to eventually go off and fly into space,” Andrews recalled. “And I said, ‘Well, that’s interesting, because I always thought we could go off and fly people to space.’ So we started talking.”

The path to Orbite opened up a year and a half ago, when Andrews stepped down from his management duties at Spaceflight Industries. The business plan coalesced with backing from Gaume and outside investors. Sophie Stabile, who has more than two decades of experience in the hospitality industry at Accor Hotels Group, is joining the Orbite team as chief financial officer.

“We have a multi-year plan that results in creating a facility that will open in 2023,” Andrews said. The training complex would provide access to parabolic zero-gravity flights, centrifuge rides that simulate the jolt of acceleration felt during blastoffs and descents from space, and other experiences that will get clients physically and mentally prepared for spaceflight.