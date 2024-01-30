Former Spartanburg County Clerk of Court Hope Blackley to run for SC Senate in District 12

Former Spartanburg County Clerk of Court Hope Blackley has announced she will run for the S.C. Senate District 12 seat held by Scott Talley.

She stated her candidacy on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Talley has said he is retiring and will not seek re-election.

Blackley said her campaign will be based on conservative values, economic development, tax reduction, and community safety.

“Our community deserves strong representation that not only holds the line for conservative values but advances conservative values,” Blackley said in the statement.

Blackley served as Spartanburg County Clerk of Court from 2010 until 2018 when she stepped down to join U.S. Rep. William Timmons as his district director, overseeing his offices in Spartanburg and Greenville counties.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Hope Blackley to run for SC Senate District 12 in Spartanburg County