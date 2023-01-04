Former SPD officer involved in fatal shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida

Ernest Ferguson, the former Savannah Police officer who shot and killed Saudi Arai Lee last June in the Carver Village neighborhood, was arrested Jan. 1 by the Clay County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office for shoplifting watched from a mall jewelry store.

According to the incident report, a Clay County Sheriff’s deputy responded around noon to Watches Plus in the Orange Park Mall, just west of Jacksonville. The deputy made contact with Ferguson outside of the nearby Kyodai Sushi Rock Restaurant. The Watches Plus owner identified Ferguson and an eyewitness claimed “three stolen watches were recovered in various locations throughout the parking lot and returned to the owner.”

Ferguson was transported to Orange Park Medical Center to obtain medical clearance due to pre-existing injuries to both of his hands, according to the report. Then, he was transported to the Clay County Jail, where he remains on $25,000 bond.

Previous Coverage

Savannah Police officer who killed Carver Village man fired for DUI, lying to Liberty County deputy

Documents show Savannah Police didn't fully vet officer who later shot, killed Carver Village man

'Officer Ferguson must understand to avoid conflicts': Documents detail SPD officer's previous work

Savannah Police officer who killed Carver Village man has history of disciplinary reviews

In late October 2022, Ferguson was fired by Savannah Police after he was arrested for drinking and driving. A subsequent internal affairs investigation found him to also have been speeding and lying about his alcohol consumption to a Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Georgia State Patrol trooper.

Savannah Patrol Officer Ernest Ferguson

Ferguson, once a Northwest Precinct patrol officer, was on paid administrative leave from the department at the time of his termination. He was placed on leave while the department conducted its investigation into the fatal shooting of Lee, 31, near the intersection of West Gwinnett and Magazine streets on Savannah's west side. That investigation remains ongoing.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Former Savannah Police officer arrested in Florida for shoplifting