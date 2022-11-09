Former SPD officer who posted racist, antisemitic, homophobic comments won't be prosecuted

Aaron Paul Nichols

A former Springfield Police officer linked to racist, antisemitic and homophobic comments that appeared in an online blog post in early April will not be prosecuted.

Whether Aaron Paul Nichols will be decertified as a police officer has not been decided.

Sangamon County state's attorney Dan Wright concluded there was "insufficient evidence" to prove Aaron Paul Nichols committed a criminal offense beyond a reasonable doubt.

Wright drafted the letter that was part of a report released by the SPD on Wednesday.

Wright added there wasn't enough evidence to conclude Nichols committed misconduct while he was a police officer.

Nichols, an 18-year veteran of the department, resigned April 5 after being the subject of an online article published by Anonymous Comrades Collective.

SPD Police Chief Ken Scarlette recommended to the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board that he not be a certified police officer in the state "as a result of the egregious actions that were uncovered."

"Chief Ken Scarlette and the members of the Springfield Police Department remain committed to buildingcommunity partnerships and restoring trust and confidence through transparency, ongoing training andincreased community engagement," Assistant Police Chief Joshua Stuenkel said in a letter to the public Wednesday.

Scarlette said the internal investigation process took several hundred hours and involved multiple divisions within the agency as well other departments within city government.

That investigation included a forensic audit of work computers Nichols used, footage from body cameras he wore while on duty, a review of his traffic stops and a review of criminal police reports and accident reports.

Wright's office did its own internal investigation with input from the SPD.

