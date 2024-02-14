Former Speaker McCarthy accuses Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) of lying about ties to Trump and “about who he sleeps with.”

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) took a dig at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Tuesday, accusing the congressman of embellishing his relationship with former president Donald Trump.

“I don't know how close you probably think the president is to Gaetz, but you should figure that out,” McCarthy said, when a reporter asked about conversations Trump may have had with Gaetz about McCarthy’s ouster as Speaker last October.

Gaetz spearheaded the motion, which seven other House Republicans backed, to vote with Democrats to end McCarthy’s speakership. Gaetz accused the former Speaker of working with Democrats after the House passed an annual spending package to keep the federal government open.

McCarthy was then pressed on Trump’s relationship with Gaetz, who frequently portrays himself as being close with the former president:

Reporter: “They're not actually that close? ... Gaetz makes it out to be like they're...”

“I'm sure. Gaetz probably makes a lot out. He probably lies about who he sleeps with, too,” McCarthy said, seemingly making a reference to the House Ethics Committee’s investigation into whether Gaetz had sex with a minor while serving in Congress.