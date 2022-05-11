Former special ed teacher pleads guilty and no-contest to battery charges

May 11—PRINCETON — A former special education teacher entered a guilty plea and no-contest pleas Wednesday to three counts of battery involving Mercer County students in 2018.

As a result of investigations conducted by Detective-Sergeant S. A. Sommers of Mercer County Sherriff's Department, and Cpl. Tony Reed of the West Virginia State Police, former Mercer County Special Education Teacher Marlene "Molly" Robinson, 62, of Freeman entered a guilty plea and two no-contest pleas to three counts of battery involving two former students, stemming from charges filed in 2018, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Robinson was indicted in October of 2018 on three counts of felony child abuse. The incident leading to one charge occurred at the end of the 2017-2018 school year, followed by a complaint in late September 2018 about incidents which occurred on Sept. 12 and Oct 1, 2018. The three incidents occurred at Bluewell Elementary School.

The prosecuting attorney obtained expert opinions from leading pediatric medical doctors that specialize in child abuse who work for the Charleston Area Medical Center Child Advocacy Center as to the risk of injury to the children from the incidents, according to the prosecutor's office. The medical opinion evidence indicated there was no serious risk of injury or death to the children from Robinson's actions that rise to the level of a felony case.

Brian Cochran, the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney, thanked the law enforcement officers for their investigations and also thanked the families of the children for their cooperation and participation throughout this difficult matter.

"We were all appalled at the behavior of Robinson, but we are limited by the evidence and the law in effect in 2018," Cochran said. "That is why we supported recent legislation criminalizing verbal abuse of non-verbal children."

Cochran further stated that "based on the evidence and the law, Marlene Robinson pled to exactly what we and the medical experts determined that she was guilty of."

"Our office takes crimes committed against children and vulnerable populations very seriously and will continue to prosecute these cases in a manner that we believe is appropriate," Cochran stated. "We also will work diligently to ensure that defendants are charged and convicted of only the crimes they committed. Our office is committed to seeking justice for victims, treating defendants fairly —while also providing transparency to the public."

Marlene Robinson is no longer working as a teacher.

The Mercer County Circuit Court sentenced the former teacher to fines and court costs. The state made no recommendation as to sentencing.

According to previous Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports, then Marlene "Molly" Sexton was charged in October of 1972 with first-degree murder for stabbing a schoolmate in Bramwell to death. In July 1973, Sexton-Robinson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was placed on three years probation. Since this case occurred when Robinson was a juvenile, it could not be brought up in the 2018 case, Cochran said.

