Former Special Operations Forces Commander Khorenko learns of his dismissal from news

Major General Viktor Khorenko does not know the reasons for his dismissal from the post of Commander of the Special Operations Forces. Valerii Zaluzhnyi , Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, did not submit a request for his dismissal.

Source: Khorenko on the air of a Ukrainska Pravda talk show

Quote: "I personally do not know the reason. I will tell you this, I learned about it from the media. I talked to the Commander-in-Chief (Valerii Zaluzhnyi), who also could not explain this to me.

The commander-in-chief is supposed to make the request for this, but he told me that he had not done so. I don't understand what has happened."

Details: Khorenko noted that Zaluzhnyi called him today and asked if he was aware of the situation. The major general replied in the negative.

Khorenko says he does not know anything about his further fate in the military. He only said that "he will do everything he can for the victory of Ukraine".

When asked whether Khorenko tried to contact the President's Office to clarify the situation, the officer stated that he did not have such access.

Quote: "The persons responsible for communication with the Armed Forces, the Defence Forces, have not given me such information at the moment," the serviceman added.

Khorenko noted that the Special Operations Forces are working in many areas along the front line and are planning a number of operations, in particular on the Avdiivka front.

According to the officer, Zaluzhnyi said that there were no questions or complaints about his performance of combat missions.

When asked whether Khorenko had any conflict with the Office of the President of Ukraine or with someone from the command, the major general replied that he would not comment on this: "let certain persons answer that".

Khorenko has not yet communicated with his successor.

Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by his decree from 3 November dismissed Viktor Khorenko and appointed Serhii Lupanchuk as the new commander of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Zelenskyy said in his evening video address that Khorenko will continue to carry out special tasks as part of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence.

Background:

On July 25, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Hryhorii Halahan from the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Brigadier General Viktor Khorenko to this position.

In September 2023, the head of state conferred the rank of major general to Khorenko.

Support UP or become our patron!