Former sped aide indicted in sexual abuse of student

Apr. 9—PEABODY — A 54-year-old former special education aide was indicted Thursday on four counts of rape of a child, allegations stemming from her time working at Peabody High School in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Lynette Occhipinti of Salem is expected to face those charges in Salem Superior Court. An arraignment date has not been set.

Occhipinti was first identified publicly in a civil lawsuit filed in 2019 by a Peabody man against the city of Peabody and a number of employees, including Occhipinti's former supervisor in the special education department.

According to that civil lawsuit, which has been on hold while the case was being presented to a grand jury, Occhipinti met the victim in 1999 while tutoring him in his freshman year at Peabody High School. The boy had been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and a learning disability, and had an individualized educational program.

Soon after that, Occhipinti invited the victim, identified in the civil complaint as "John Doe," and another student, to her Barnes Road home in Salem to use her tanning bed. While there, he was given marijuana.

The civil lawsuit alleges that Occhipinti and her late husband, Robert Occhipinti, provided the victim and other boys with alcohol and other drugs, including cocaine and opiates, while at their home.

Soon, he said, Occhipinti was regularly pulling him out of class to spend time with him. After his girlfriend broke up with him during sophomore year, Occhipinti told him "you're just very special to me."

The victim said in his lawsuit that because he was still going through puberty, he was unable to complete a sex act with Occhipinti. He said in the lawsuit that she asked her husband, Robert Occhipinti, to make him bigger. The victim said Robert Occhipinti gave him steroids to inject.

Robert Occhipinti died in a motorcycle crash in Florida in 2005.

The lawsuit said the victim struggled with substance abuse and emotional difficulties for years, which hindered his ability to finish his education, start a career or form a healthy relationship.

He began seeking professional help in 2016.

Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney's office, said an arraignment date is likely to scheduled for sometime within the next several weeks.

Carmen Durso, who is representing the victim in his civil lawsuit against the city of Peabody, declined to comment on the criminal charge.

Occhipinti, who also used the last name Chaput after remarrying, would later work in other special education programs, including the North Shore Education Consortium and the Ipswich public schools, according to her Linked In profile and other publicly available information.

She is not named as a defendant in the civil suit, but is referred to specifically throughout the pleadings.

The suit remains pending against the city, but last August, a federal judge dismissed the complaint against Occhipinti's former supervisor.

It was not clear whether Occhipinti has hired an attorney.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.