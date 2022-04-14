Former Speedway teacher takes plea deal, avoids jail time in case involving former student

A former Speedway Schools teacher accused of kissing and groping a former student has pleaded guilty to a battery charge and will avoid jail time, according to a plea agreement filed in Marion Superior Court this week.

Tyler Carmichael, 38, was sentenced Monday to 361 days of probation as part of the agreement in which prosecutors dismissed a felony charge of child seduction against the man. Carmichael was originally charged with child seduction and sexual battery, both felonies, after a 17-year-old girl who was a former 8th grade student of Carmichael's told police he touched and kissed her on Nov. 21, 2020.

Carmichael pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge under the deal — not the original felony sexual battery. Officials from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office said they consider "a number of factors" when negotiating a plea agreement, including evidence and the input of the victim.

An official familiar with the case said the victim in this instance did not want to testify in court.

Under the deal, Carmichael agreed to permanently surrender his teaching license. He also completed a "12-week psycho sexual course" before his sentencing.

Carmichael taught social studies at Speedway Junior High School for 13 years, according to Speedway Schools Superintendent Kyle Trebley. The school became aware of the allegations against Carmichael Dec. 4, 2020, and placed him on administrative leave Dec. 7, after contacting the Department of Child Services and Speedway police, Trebley said. He resigned a week later.

The charges stemmed from an incident in which Carmichael showed up to a house where the teen and her friend were staying following a party. The teen's friend eventually went to sleep, a probable cause affidavit indicates, and the teen told police Carmichael grabbed her face and kissed her and touched her leg and buttocks.

In interviews with police, Carmichael maintained his interactions with the teen "were never inappropriate and were not sexual in nature," investigators wrote in the affidavit.

Attorneys for Carmichael did not respond to IndyStar's request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Tyler Carmichael: Former Speedway teacher pleads guilty battery