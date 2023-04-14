Former Spencerport High School security guard admits to child pornography charges

A former Spencerport High School security guard admitted in federal court Thursday to receiving child pornography.

Police were alerted to Jason Lane, 28, after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received tips from Yahoo in the summer of 2022 that a user uploaded approximately 260 files of possible child pornography to a Yahoo email account.

Among those were two sexually explicit images of two "minor victims."

Lane also allegedly had photos of female Spencerport students on his phone that were taken surreptitiously, though they were not "of an explicit nature," Spencerport Superintendent Kristin Swann said in a statement at the time of Lane's November arrest.

"The contract employee worked for the Swoop 1 security firm, and on their website, they shared their selection process includes a 'thorough background investigation, as well as a criminal history check,'" Swann said

Lane's girlfriend allegedly told investigators that she once found child pornography on Lane's computer, but he said it was a mistake and "he would not look at it any more."

Lane previously was a Greece police recruit but failed his probation period.

Under recommended federal sentencing guidelines, Lane faces from 168 to 210 months in prison under his plea.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Jason Lane admits to child pornography charges