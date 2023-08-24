Former Spencerport High School security guard sentenced to 5 years for child pornography

A former Spencerport High School security guard who admitted to child pornography charges was sentenced to five years in federal prison Wednesday.

Jason Lane, 28, was arrested last year after tips from Yahoo to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Yahoo reported that a user had uploaded almost 260 images of possible child pornography.

Those leads directed law enforcement to Lane, who had been a security guard employed by Swoop Inc. at the high school.

Lane also took photos of the genitals of two youngsters under 12, according to his plea. Lane also was surreptitiously photographing female students at the school, though the photos were not explicit, according to school officials and authorities.

Lane also will be on federal probation for 10 years after his sentence.

As Lane was being sentenced Wednesday, Steven Rosenbaum, a co-owner of Swoop Inc., was pleading guilty in federal court to unpaid taxes of about $560,000. Rosenbaum has co-owned Swoop with former Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird.

In his plea, Rosenbaum admitted to not reporting Swoop revenues. He alleged in the plea that his co-owner, identified only in the plea as "A.L.," was a co-conspirator in the tax fraud.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Jason Lane sentenced to five years for child pornography