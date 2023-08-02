Former Spokesman-Review editor pleads not guilty to possessing sexually explicit photos of children

Aug. 1—Former Spokesman-Review editor Steven A. Smith pleaded not guilty to possessing sexually explicit images of children Tuesday morning.

He faces 10 counts of first degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. A new count of the same charge but in the second degree was added Tuesday.

At his arraignment Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to each of the 11 charges against him. Investigators anticipate Smith will face additional charges once a forensic examination of his electronic devices is complete.

Smith was arrested last month after a Homeland Security Investigation linked him to an Instagram account run by three young girls selling sexually explicit images of themselves.

When local investigators searched Smith's home, they found he was actively downloading more sexually explicit images of children, according to court documents.

Smith, 73, served as executive editor of The Spokesman-Review from 2002 to 2008 and taught journalism ethics at the University of Idaho for about a decade. He retired in 2020.

Smith remains in the Spokane County Jail on a $25,000 bond. His next court date is set for Sept. 5.