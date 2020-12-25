Former sportswriter lives the good life after opening a bar in Thailand

Mike DiGiovanna
Former sportswriter Danny Knobler at his sports bar in Pattaya, Thailand.
Former sportswriter Danny Knobler with his family at his sports bar, Danny's Sports Bar, in Pattaya, Thailand. (Courtesy of Danny Knobler)

Danny Knobler had always wanted to visit Japan, and after covering pitcher Masao Kida’s rookie year with the Detroit Tigers in 1999, the sportswriter booked a trip the following January to explore the country and catch up with Japanese reporters he'd befriended.

Since he would be in the neighborhood and could extend his vacation, Knobler checked a map to see where else in Asia his frequent-flyer miles could take him.

“I saw Bangkok, and you didn’t need a visa to go there, it was warm, and I knew I liked Thai food,” said Knobler, the Tigers beat writer for Michigan-based Booth Newspapers at the time. “So, I thought, ‘Why not?’ I booked an extra week in Thailand and … 20 years later, here I am.”

That impulse addition to his itinerary was life-changing for Knobler, a Los Angeles native and UCLA graduate who in 2018 gave up a 35-year career as a baseball writer to open a sports bar in Pattaya, Thailand, a resort city located about 90 miles southeast of Bangkok.

Knobler, 59, and his wife, Sirirat Instasuk — whom he met on that first Thailand trip and married in 2007 — opened Danny’s Sports Bar, a cozy pub two blocks from the beach in the heart of Pattaya’s vibrant nightlife district, in January 2019.

The open-air establishment is so small that 20 customers feels like a crowd. There are seven bar stools, four high-top tables, a pool table and four flat-screen televisions, which are usually tuned in to European soccer matches, Formula 1 races, rugby, NFL and NBA games and an occasional baseball game.

U.S. and Thailand flags are pinned to the ceiling. Scarves from UCLA and English Premier League teams Tottenham and Liverpool are among the wall decorations. A large bronze bell, a staple in many Thailand pubs, hangs above the bar.

“If you ring the bell,” Knobler says during a FaceTime tour of the pub, “you’re buying a round of drinks for everyone in the bar.”

The pub reopened Aug. 1 after a 4½-month shutdown because of the coronavirus. Danny’s has resumed normal operating hours — from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. and sometimes later, depending on business, seven nights a week — thanks in large part to Thailand’s COVID-crushing capabilities.

Though it was the first country outside China to register cases of COVID-19, Thailand, with a population of 70 million, recorded only 4,000 cases and 60 deaths before a recent shrimp market outbreak near Bangkok boosted daily cases from 34 on Dec. 18 to 576 on Dec. 19.

Pattaya residents have not had to wear masks or socially distance in bars and restaurants for months. Knobler’s clientele consists primarily of retired expats living in the area, English-speaking service-industry workers and — before Thailand shut its borders in the spring — tourists.

Among his regulars are a retired sheriff’s deputy from Portland, Ore., a former customs agent at LAX, an IT specialist from Boston and a corrections officer from Fresno.

“I interact with people from probably 20 different countries every week, even now,” said Knobler, who does not speak Thai, outside of a few rudimentary phrases. “When the tourists are here, we get people from 50 different countries in the bar every month.”

Knobler’s wife, nicknamed “Lek,” runs the bar with her daughter, Sorn, and son-in-law, Nirutch, the head bartender. Knobler’s retirement visa allows him to live in the country year-round, but he’s not allowed to work because he is not a Thai citizen.

"In sportswriting, you have to be able to go up and talk to anybody, and in a bar, you have to do the same thing."

Danny Knobler

“We talked about getting a work permit, but … um … I don’t want to work,” Knobler said with a laugh. “I don’t go behind the bar. I don’t handle money. I don’t hire or fire people. My role is pretty simple. I come to the bar every day to talk to people and make sure the right games are on TV.”

Though he came of age in the 1980s, Knobler said he did not harbor a latent desire to reprise Ted Danson’s role of Sam Malone on the hit sitcom “Cheers.”

But he’d been to enough sports bars during his travels as a Tigers beat writer from 1990 to 2008 and a national baseball columnist for CBSSports.com (2008-13) and Bleacher Report (2014-18) to know what he liked and didn’t like in a pub.

Decades of navigating the sometimes-treacherous waters of a big league clubhouse, interacting with the disparate personalities of the sport and responding to angry readers helped prepare him for his new gig.

“In sportswriting, you have to be able to go up and talk to anybody, and in a bar, you have to do the same thing,” Knobler said. “And you have to develop a thick skin, because just like when you’re a ball writer, if you have a bar, people take shots at you, and a lot of them anonymously online. So you learn how to deal with people who just want to run you down.”

An occasional negative Yelp review hasn’t deterred Knobler or diminished his love for his adopted country. Thailand’s tropical climate suits Knobler—“I haven’t put on long pants or socks since July 2019,” he said — as does Pattaya’s laid-back, festive atmosphere and cosmopolitan feel.

Danny&#x27;s Sports Bar has customers from dozens of countries each month.
Danny's Sports Bar has customers from dozens of countries each month. (Danny Knobler)

Though it’s a smaller city, with a population of about 120,000, Pattaya’s array of ethnic restaurants and food trucks give it an international flavor.

“I definitely got that vibe, like he’s enjoying the life he has,” said Bob Lorenz, the New York Yankees’ YES Network studio host who took an overnight trip to Pattaya while he and his wife were in Bangkok for a wedding in February.

“Just talking to Danny, he seemed very happy. He’s his own boss, which probably helps. He enjoys engaging with his clientele. It was great getting to know his story, how he met his wife and how they decided to just pack it up and head on over.”

::

Knobler was on the last stop of a Pattaya pub crawl in 2000 when he met Lek, who was visiting a friend at the bar. Knobler was single. Lek was recently divorced, with four kids.

“It was the end of the night, and her friend was trying to get me to go with her,” Knobler said. “I wasn’t interested. Lek and I started talking. We got married seven years later.”

Lek moved to the U.S. and became an American citizen, but she maintained her house in Pattaya. The couple moved to New York City in 2008, but when Knobler was laid off by CBSSports.com in 2013, they began spending winters in Pattaya.

Knobler covered baseball as a freelancer for Bleacher Report for five years. When the website cut his assignments and pay after the 2018 season, Knobler and Lek decided to live permanently in Thailand, where the cost of living is much lower.

Knobler pulled $30,000 from his retirement savings to secure the initial lease, furniture, light fixtures and fans, point-of-sale system TVs, and housewares for the bar, as well as internet service and cable and satellite TV packages. His monthly rent is about $600.

Knobler said the bar has turned a profit every month it has been open, before and after the shutdown, though revenues this year are down 15% to 20% from 2019.

&quot;We know almost all of our customers by name,&quot; says Danny Knobler, owner of Danny&#x27;s Sports Bar.
"We know almost all of our customers by name," says Danny Knobler, owner of Danny's Sports Bar. (Danny Knobler)

Much like the U.S., Thailand’s tourism industry has been decimated by the pandemic. Many hotels, bars and restaurants have closed temporarily or permanently. Popular destinations such as Phuket, Ko Samui and Ko Phi Phi, Knobler said, are like ghost towns.

Danny’s has stayed afloat primarily because of its low overhead costs — there is no air conditioning, keeping utility bills down, and no food service, just bottled beer and cocktails — and its loyal local clientele.

“There’s a couple of big indoor sports bars here, but they’re struggling right now because there aren’t enough people here to support them,” Knobler said. “We know almost all of our customers by name. A lot of them are good friends.

“It’s not the same people every day, but the same group of people that come. In good times, especially, it has a Cheers-like atmosphere.”

::

These may not be boom times for Danny’s Sports Bar, but things would be a lot worse if not for Thailand’s deft handling of COVID.

The country shut down almost entirely from the middle of March through May, with a nationwide ban on alcohol sales, a strictly enforced 10 p.m. curfew, and mask and social distancing requirements. Bars were closed through June, some through July.

International flights into Thailand were essentially barred for nine months before the country eased travel restrictions for citizens from 56 countries Dec. 18 in a bid to boost tourism.

Travelers still need a certificate to show they are COVID-free 72 hours before travel, and they must go directly from the airport to a quarantine hotel for two weeks.

“It’s not the same people every day, but the same group of people that come. In good times, especially, it has a Cheers-like atmosphere.”

Danny Knobler

“Everything was closed except for food stores in April and May,” Knobler said. “The [case] numbers kept going down until they finally hit zero, and they remained near zero for a full month before things started opening.”

Restaurants were allowed to open June 1 with mandatory temperature checks and social distancing. Many bars opened July 1. Knobler, who spent much of the shutdown organizing weekly food giveaways for out-of-work locals, reopened his pub Aug. 1.

“Now, except for having to wear a mask to go into a store, we really just live a normal life — you don’t think that much about the virus here,” Knobler said. “I think people took it seriously, and it’s a different culture. People were told to do things to help everybody and … not everybody followed it, but obviously enough of them did.”

It’s a far different story, of course, in the U.S., where, as of Dec. 23, 18.4 million cases and 325,000 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded and many refuse to wear masks or follow safety protocols.

“A lot of times, it feels like we’re on another planet here,” said Knobler, a 1979 graduate of University High in West Los Angeles. “We’re not operating the same way. When I talk to friends and family [in the U.S.] I sense a lot of frustration, and the difficulties people are dealing with.”

::

It’s past 4 a.m. in Pattaya. As Knobler finishes a two-hour conversation with a reporter in Los Angeles, a friend from England walks into the bar with his wife.

“We’re gonna be here for a while, playing music and hanging out,” Knobler said. “We’re not going anywhere. We’re still open. I’m sure I’ll have a beer in my hand in a few minutes.”

The road less traveled has taken Knobler to the other side of the world, some 8,000 miles away, to a life he never would have imagined two decades ago.

Yet, he has somehow found himself in a place where everybody knows his name. He's stress-free, fulfilled and has no intention of moving back to the U.S.

“I’ll come back for a visit,” Knobler said, “but I love it here. This is home.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Jared Kushner played a key role in White House pardon 'free-for-all'

    President Trump has issued 65 pardons and commutations since Tuesday, and more are expected in the coming days. According to multiple sources, his son-in-law and top adviser, Jared Kushner, played a key role in managing the avalanche of requests.

  • Human remains found at blast site of bomb-rigged vehicle playing message that it was about to explode

    Police believe the act was intentional

  • 4 arrested in Mexico crash that killed current, ex-governor

    Four people have been arrested in connection with the 2018 crash of a helicopter that killed a central Mexican governor and her husband — who had preceded her as governor — authorities said Friday. The Agusta 109 helicopter crashed in flames 10 minutes after takeoff on Dec. 24 that year while carrying newly installed Puebla Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, former Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, as well as three other people. The Puebla state prosecutor's office said the four suspects worked for a Rotor Flight Services, a company “related to the functioning of the aircraft,” It said the suspects were accused of culpable homicide, damage to another's property and false testimony.

  • Some Russians, dismayed at vaccine exports, call for more doses at home

    Some Russians took to social media on Friday to voice frustration after 300,000 doses of the country's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine were supplied to Argentina, arguing that more shots should be made available at home. Though the vaccine is readily available in Moscow, relatively small batches have so far been delivered to many Russian regions as part of a mass inoculation programme, with several reporting receiving 2,000 doses or less so far. Kaliningrad has received 400, according to the Interfax news agency.

  • Israel 'launches attack in Syria' after low-flying planes terrify Beirut residents

    Israel was reported to have launched air strikes against military targets in Syria last night, after war planes flew low over Lebanon, terrifying local residents. The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted a military source blaming Israeli “aggression” for launching a “barrage of missiles” from the north of the Lebanese city of Tripoli towards Masyaf, in Syria’s Hama province. The source claimed that most of the missiles were intercepted by Syrian air defences, but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said that a warehouse and missile factories had been destroyed, with “at least” six casualties. Explosions were reported after midnight in the area around Masyaf, north-west of Homs, which is a significant military area for President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, containing a military academy and scientific research centre believed to have been used to create chemical weapons. The Israeli military said it would not comment on reports in foreign media, but it has allegedly launched dozens of attacks against Iranian militias and other targets in Syria in recent years, with jets regularly crossing over Lebanese air space. Witnesses said that the Christmas Eve flights were louder than usual, however, frightening residents of Beirut who are still traumatised by the August 4 explosion at the city’s port that killed more than 200 people. The catastrophic blast, which destroyed large areas of the city, was caused after a huge store of ammonium nitrate was ignited by a fire. Tamara Qiblawi, a CNN producer based in the Lebanese capital, shared a video apparently showing “illegal overflights” of four Israeli jets. “You very often hear them here but very rarely do you see them,” she added. “These were exceptionally low altitude. Houses shook. Cats freaked out. Chills down people’s spines.” Quoting “reliable sources”, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the “Israeli strikes targeted military posts of regime forces and Iranian militias”. Syrian activists observed ambulances rushing to the scene of the explosions and the dead were all foreign paramilitaries loyal to President Assad, it added. One attack also targeted the research centre, where ground-attack missiles are developed and stored, and which has been hit several times by Israeli strikes in recent years, the Observatory said. The most recent attack in June, killed nine people, including four Syrians. The United States military has previously claimed that sarin gas, a deadly nerve agent, was being developed at the centre, which the Syrian authorities have denied. According to the SANA report, air defences hit “most” missiles before they reached their target. “Our air defences intercepted an Israeli attack on the Masyaf area,” it said.

  • Donald Trump announces he made Christmas speech to deployed troops but ‘fake news’ wasn’t invited

    Speech came hours after Mr Trump golfed in Florida with Lindsey Graham

  • Morocco acquires 65 million vaccine doses from China, UK

    Morocco announced it has acquired 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China’s Sinopharm and Britain’s AstraZeneca, as the north African kingdom prepares to launch a COVID-19 vaccination program that aims to immunize 80% of the country’s adult population. Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb announced the figure at a Cabinet meeting Thursday. The government didn't indicate whether the vaccines were purchased or provided by Covax, the global project to provide vaccines to developing countries, or a combination of both.

  • I knew this Christmas was going to be awful. And then I saw my neighbor's Christmas lights.

    All of the symbolism of Christmas is designed to remind us that better days are coming. There is no better year to remember that than this one.

  • Boston doctor has severe allergic reaction to Moderna COVID vaccine -NYT

    A doctor in Boston with a shellfish allergy developed a severe allergic reaction after receiving Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing the doctor. Dr. Hossein Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncology fellow at Boston Medical Center, said he had a severe reaction almost immediately after being vaccinated, feeling dizzy and with a racing heart, the NYT reported. It is the first severe reaction publicly linked to Moderna's vaccine, which is in its first week of a nationwide rollout.

  • Boris Johnson 'totally capitulated' on fishing in trade deal, say EU diplomats

    Boris Johnson has "totally capitulated" on fishing in the EU trade deal negotiations, but both sides have compromised, EU diplomatic sources have claimed. On Thursday Mr Johnson finally accepted the bloc’s final offer of returning 25 percent of the value of fish caught in UK waters to British fishermen. It was a “big move”, sources said, because he had been demanding 35 percent of the value of the catch. French officials claimed that the British had made major last minute concessions. The UK and EU settled on a five and a half year transition period before annual negotiations over fishing opportunities would begin. There was satisfaction in Brussels at having forced the prime minister into the climbdown but anxiety he will not be able to sell the deal to hardline Brexiteers in his party. “It won’t be a total victory. It never is,” an EU diplomat said. “I am a little concerned that London has not got the landing rights for the deal with its constituents.” “Whatever happens will be presented as a great victory. The Europeans will yawn,” another source said before confidently predicting that Mr Johnson has the European Research Group of MPs “in his pocket”. “Every deal requires compromise and I do think the UK can compromise over fish as it is a short term arrangement anyway,” the first EU diplomat said. “If we didn’t have what we needed, it would be hard to see a deal coming together but a deal is never an all out rout.” The diplomat’s comments came as fishermen on both sides of the Channel bemoaned the deal that has been struck. Jim Portus, of the South Western Fish Producers' Organisation, said: “We are all sitting with our fingers crossed hoping for the best for January 1st. "Improved opportunities even a modicum of extra quotas and a staged transition would be welcome, so long as it is well defined and the EU can't wriggle out of it in a few years time." Frederic Cuvillier, the Mayor of Boulogne-sur-Mer, said: “ It is a relief for our fishermen, but what will be the impact on stocks? “Who, for example, will be handling the controls? And over what time?" "The only certainty today is that we need to find, during the transition period, more deals within the deal." Focus in Brussels is now switching to the approval process for the deal, which must be backed by EU leaders. That is expected to take place later this month in a video summit. Diplomatic sources said they expected leaders in Europe’s capitals to hold back from an enthusiastic celebration of the deal at this stage.

  • Trump addresses ‘terrible pandemic’ in Christmas message, then hits out at Republicans abandoning him over election defeat

    Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump delivered a very traditional Christmas message in which they addressed the “terrible pandemic” and the courageous response of citizens. Shortly after releasing the video on Christmas Eve, Mr Trump was back on Twitter complaining about the lack of support from Republicans whom he claims he saved from electoral defeat but who have now abandoned him.

  • Christmas in Florida: Chilly forecast, falling iguanas

    With unexpectedly cold weather in the forecast and pandemic-related curfews in some places, Florida is about to have a Christmas unlike any other in recent memory, and it may involve falling iguanas. The National Weather Service earlier this week warned that South Florida could experience the coldest Christmas Day in 21 years. Morning lows on Saturday could drop into the low 30s and 40s degrees Fahrenheit, the weather service said.

  • Mexican families scale down Christmas celebrations as pandemic ravages Mexico

    Families across Mexico scaled down Christmas festivities to avoid the spread of coronavirus, while others spent the holiday alone after having lost loved ones to the pandemic that has killed more than 120,000 in Mexico this year. In Mexico City, 33-year-old street vendor Wendolin Garcia Ramos' apartment was decorated with festive Christmas lights and a decked-out tree. Marcela Hernandez and her husband, Juan Carlos Roque, held a small Christmas Eve dinner with their two children at their home in the State of Mexico.

  • Dog crushed to death by owner during confrontation with mugger

    A dog was crushed to death by its owner after she was knocked over during a confrontation with a mugger in an “unprovoked and unacceptable” attack. Norfolk Terrier, Rufus was crushed while the woman tried to pull the thief off her husband. The man, 56 and his 36 year old wife were walking their two dogs in Westminster, central London, when they were approached by a man pushing a bike along the footpath. The man, who wore a face covering and gloves, stopped the pair before pulling the watch off the man's arm, causing scratches to his forearm. The pair began to struggle and it was at this point that the wife tried to pull the mugger away during the attack at 4.15pm in Spanish Place on August 4.

  • Military on alert over Trump’s martial law threat: ‘The craziness is unprecedented’

    According to a new report, ranking officers have discussed what they would do if the president declared martial law. President Donald Trump has filed lawsuits after losing the 2020 presidential election and refuses to acknowledge the defeat. A new report claims military leaders have discussed their plan of action if POTUS were to declare martial law toward the last days of his term.

  • Vehicle explosion rocks Nashville on Christmas

    A vehicle explosion shook Nashville, Tennessee early on Christmas Day morning in what Nashille Police Department's Don Aaron described as an "intentional act." "We do believe that the explosion was an intentional act." Fire officials reported taking three people to the hospital, but none were critically injured. Police reported seeing the vehicle when they responded to an emergency call of "shots fired" in the downtown tourist area in the early morning. Without specifying what made it suspicious, police said 'circumstances' about the motor home prompted officers to call the bomb squad. The bomb squad was on the way when the explosion occurred. Andrew McCabe, a former deputy FBI director, told CNN an explosion of this size would be investigated as a possible act of terrorism, whether domestic or foreign. Moments before the blast, police officers went door-to-door in nearby buildings to hustle residents to safety. Police said it was not immediately clear if anyone was inside the motor home when it exploded. Most of the buildings were closed given the hour and Christmas holiday in the heart of the city. The explosion destroyed several other vehicles and damaged several buildings.

  • Turkey to require negative COVID-19 test result for travel

    Turkey is enacting precautions for international travel, requiring a negative COVID-19 test for passengers to enter the country starting Monday until March. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted a statement Friday saying travelers would need to present a negative result from a PCR test taken in a 72-hour window to board international flights en route to Turkey. Previously, tests weren't required for travel to Turkey.

  • Japan official, calling Taiwan 'red line,' urges Biden to 'be strong'

    A top Japanese defence official on Friday urged U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to "be strong" in supporting Taiwan in the face of an aggressive China, calling the island's safety a "red line." In an interview, Nakayama, Japan's deputy defence minister, urged Biden to take a similar line on Taiwan as outgoing President Donald Trump, who has significantly boosted military sales to the Chinese-claimed island and increased engagement.

  • Cuomo grants Christmas clemency to 21 people including women locked up for killing abusive partners

    Christmas clemency for women convicted of murder and manslaughter

  • Royal Caribbean tries to block families suing over fatal tour to island of live volcano

    Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise company, is trying to prevent victims of the 2019 New Zealand volcanic eruption from suing in the US. Passengers from the Royal Caribbean ship Ovation of the Seas took a trip to White Island, a popular tourist site, last December, when a volcano suddenly erupted, killing 27 visitors and injuring 25 more. Ivy and Paul Reed, from the US state of Maryland, who suffered burns as a result of the eruption, and Australians Marie and Stephanie Browitt, who lost family members because of the eruption, filed separate lawsuits against Royal Caribbean claiming that the cruise line did not properly explain the dangers of visiting White Island. Peter Gordon, a lawyer for the Browitt family, told the Australian Broadcasting Company that Royal Caribbean should have known that the volcano could erupt before allowing its passengers to visit White Island.