Former SportsZone owner convicted on sexual assault charges

Feb. 26—The former owner of SportsZone in Derry has been convicted on sexual assault charges, the Rockingham County Attorney's Office said.

Dennis Reed, 78, is awaiting sentencing after a jury convicted him Friday on nine counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and eight counts of sexual assault. The verdict came following a 12-day trial, officials said.

Reed was also found not guilty on one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault and three counts of sexual assault, officials added.

Reed was indicted in September 2019 on 11 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

Reed, who was a coach and owned SportsZone at the time, was accused of assaulting the alleged victim at the indoor sports complex used by local youth and at his house and a movie theater.

The indictments claimed Reed used his position of authority as a "coach, boss and/or acted as a father figure" to sexually assault the girl on several occasions between 2004 and 2007, when she was 16.

Reed owned SportsZone until April 2018 when Joe Goodwin acquired the business. The site is now known as the New England Sports Center.