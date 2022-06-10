Former Spring Lake finance director charged with embezzlement, bank fraud, identity theft

Federal authorities charged the Town of Spring Lake’s former finance director Friday with embezzlement, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft after a state audit found she had misspent more than $430,000.

Gay Cameron Tucker, 63, of Fayetteville embezzled more than $500,000 from the town while serving as finance director and accounting technician for the town, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release. An indictment alleges that she wrote fraudulent checks containing forged signatures of the mayor and town manager.

“City government officials are entrusted to spend taxpayer funds on public needs – not their own,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said in the release. “Our prosecutors and law enforcement partners are committed to vigorously investigating all allegations of public corruption.”

The charges include one count of Embezzlement from a Local Government Receiving Federal Funds, four counts of Bank Fraud, and two counts of Aggravated Identity Theft.

The FBI is investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney William M. Gilmore is prosecuting.

The News & Observer reported this spring that Spring Lake hired her in 2020 without conducting interviews or looking at a resume, though her background included multiple bankruptcies, tax liens, unpaid credit card bills and failed businesses.

The misspending and poor oversight in Spring Lake, a town of 12,000 bordering Fort Bragg, has prompted several proposed reforms that state lawmakers may take up this session. The state Local Government Commission took over the town’s purse strings last year.







This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

How NC officials paid bills with public money, bought land with insider info