Former Springboro schools superintendent learns sentence for theft in office, other charges

The former Springboro schools superintendent convicted of theft in office and tampering with records was sentenced to three years probation, according to court records.

Daniel Schroer, 53, of Germantown, pleaded guilty to one felony count of tampering with records, one felony count of theft in office and misdemeanor counts of filing a false disclosure statement and representation by a public employee or official.

Schroer will have to pay $1,200 to Springboro schools and $1,200 to the Ohio Auditor’s Office for investigatory costs.

The charges stemmed from an investigation launched in 2019 after an independent accounting firm for the school district notified the Ohio Auditor of State about inconsistences in Schroer’s use of sick leave, vacation days, and mileage reimbursements that were submitted to the district.

Springboro schools said the district initially found what they described as “irregularities of a financial nature.”

“Mr. Schroer is no longer employed by Springboro Schools, as the Board accepted his resignation on August 30, 2019, following an internal investigation, in order to avoid the cost of litigation,” Springboro schools said in a statement.

The district said it did not have to make any policy changes as a result of Schroer’s case.

“On 16 separate occasions, Schroer falsified school records to obtain reimbursement for travel not taken for school purposes,” Fornshell said in a prepared statement. “Specifically, investigators obtained cell phone tower data, credit card and ATM records, and other evidence that demonstrated that Schroer falsified reimbursement logs and obtained $1,291.66 from the District for travel that either did not occur at all, or did not occur for school purposes.”

Ohio Ethics Commission investigators determined that while Schroer was the Springboro superintendent he “solicited/pressured and received personal loans totaling $4,500.00 from three employees of the District who were Schroer’s subordinates and who Schroer was considering for recommendations for administrative positions with the District,” prosecutors said.

Fornshell said Schroer also solicitated $3,500 from three vendors who were doing and/or seeking to do business with Springboro schools.

Investigators also found that Schroer solicited and received $6,800 in cash from current board of education members Dave Stuckey and Charles Anderson.

As Superintendent, Shroer is required to file an annual financial disclosure form with the Ohio Ethics Commission and disclose any loans he received in excess of $1,000. None of the loans included in the case were disclosed, Fornshell said.

“This case is not about simple errors in judgment or not understanding conflicts of interest. Schroer repeatedly lied when he submitted fraudulent mileage reimbursement forms for trips that he knew he never took,” said Fornshell.







