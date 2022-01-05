Former Springfield district employee charged with making terrorist threat against school

A former Springfield district employee was charged Tuesday, one day after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a school.

Brian Phillip Price, 40, of Springfield, was charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a felony.

Price was a part-time custodian for the district, scheduled as needed and assigned to various buildings.

Court documents used to charge Price said he made a call to the Missouri Department of Unemployment at noon Monday to discuss benefits.

Following the 38-minute recorded call, the employee assisting Price called 911.

The employee told police that Price reportedly became agitated and made "threatening statements" against Springfield Public Schools, including that he was going to go shoot a school, court documents said.

During the call, he allegedly told the state employee he had a firearm.

The Springfield police officer assigned to the case quickly responded to a district office building on Chestnut Expressway, which served as a home base for Price and similar employees.

Much of the district was closed Monday — classes did not resume until Tuesday — and the officer found the employees who were working in that building had been notified of the alleged threat and were evacuating.

Price was arrested Monday and booked into the Greene County Jail, where he remains. His bond was set at $25,000.

During the arraignment, he entered a plea of not guilty. He did not yet have an attorney listed, according to an online court database.

A detention hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday in front of Judge Todd Myers.

Court documents said no weapon was found during a search of his home.

In a message to central office staff, including those at Kraft Administrative Center, the district explained it was taking extra steps following the incident.

The message read, in part: "This includes a temporary increase to building security. Please be mindful of our building’s security protocols by ensuring all exterior doors remain closed and by directing all visitors, including non-KAC assigned SPS employees, to enter through the front door for check-in."

Hired in January 2020, Price last worked on Dec. 28. Following the incident this week, he was fired by the district.

If convicted of the felony charge, Price faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Claudette Riley is the education reporter for the News-Leader. Email news tips to criley@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Ex-SPS employee charged with making terrorist threat against school