Former Springfield teacher and her husband plead guilty in Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol

A Springfield couple pleaded guilty Monday to participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson, who taught at an unaccredited Christian school in Springfield, and her husband, Zachary Wilson, each pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 9.

The couple faces a maximum of six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Earlier this year, the husband and then the wife were charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building. They were allowed to plea to the other, lesser charge Monday as part of a plea agreement.

Zachary Wilson

Court documents say Zachary Wilson was charged after an anonymous tipster sent law enforcement a screenshot of a conversation on Facebook where Zachary Wilson admitted to being inside the U.S. Capitol building during the riot and going to the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

According to court documents, law enforcement reviewed surveillance from the riot and saw pictures of Zachary Wilson inside the U.S. Capitol building.

Eventually, court documents say law enforcement was able to determine that the woman next to Zachary Wilson in the surveillance photos was his wife, Kelsey Wilson.

Kelsey Wilson

Court documents say Kelsey Wilson was a first-grade teacher at Dayspring Christian School. It was formed in 2004 with just three staff and five students but has grown to 25 staff and 100 students, according to the school's website.

In August, in a statement, officials at Dayspring said Kelsey Wilson has been employed at the school for a month, and she was placed on administrative leave pending further review when these allegations came to light.

An official with the school told the News-Leader early Tuesday that she is no longer employed by the school.

The News-Leader also left a message Monday for attorney Kira West, who represents the couple.

The Jan. 6 attack in Washington D.C. left five people dead and sent lawmakers and then-Vice President Mike Pence fleeing to shelter. Now-former President Trump was impeached when the House of Representatives accused him of encouraging the violence at the Capitol with false claims the election had been stolen from him.

Hundreds of people have been charged nationwide for allegedly participating in the riot.

