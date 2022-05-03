Former SPS employee arrested and charged with embezzlement

May 3—The Payne County District Attorney's Office filed a felony embezzlement charge last week against a former Stillwater Public Schools employee.

The investigation into Stacy Kay Hampton started in May 2019. She was arrested and charged with embezzlement, which carries a prison term of at least one year but can't exceed 10 years in prison.

Hampton was placed on administrative leave in 2019 after the school initiated an internal investigation into her work hours. Hampton was employed as an administrative assistant with the school nutrition services program for more than 10 years. In her employment capacity, she was required to collect funds from various cafeteria sites, prepare those funds to deposit, and then deposit it into the bank.

Payne County District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas issued a press release stating, "during the course of this investigation, the director of the school nutrition program found discrepancies in Hampton's school-related financial records and alerted Stillwater Public Schools Chief Financial Officer, Jericah Dawson."

It was alleged Dawson found over $200,000 missing from the cafeteria fund, prompting Thomas to request an independent forensic investigation from State Auditor Inspector Cindy Byrd.

"The State Auditor's investigation determined that from fiscal year 2013 through fiscal year 2019, Hampton had misappropriated Stillwater Public School funds totaling $216,196.67," the release states.

Hampton was booked into the Payne County Jail and has obtained Nick W. Porter, an Oklahoma City Lawyer, to represent her. Porter filed a motion to reduce the bond with a supporting brief on Monday.

The bond is still set at $75,000, and Hampton doesn't have a court date set at this time.