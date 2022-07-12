Former SRSO lieutenant who defrauded $10K from elderly woman takes 5-year probation deal

A former Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office lieutenant deputy took a plea deal in court Tuesday which gives him five years of probation for defrauding a 90-year-old woman with dementia.

While in court Tuesday, Scott Haines pleaded no contest to 29 counts of unauthorized access of a computer, and in turn the Florida Office of the Attorney General did not prosecute four counts of larceny and one count of exploitation of the elderly.

Haines was indicted in January for manipulating the woman by escorting her "to the office of her attorney and was thereafter appointed Power of Attorney for (the victim), thereby replacing a member of the (victim's) family," according to his indictment. Haines then added himself to her property management and realty business.

Haines also made himself the payable-on-death beneficiary and conducted wire transfers "for the purpose of executing the scheme to defraud" the victim on four separate occasions.

In August 2021, Haines retired from the SRSO prior to his termination following an internal investigation, but Sheriff Bob Johnson did not comment on Haines' violations.

In 2020, Haines was demoted from the rank of captain to lieutenant at the conclusion of an internal affairs investigation after a female employee accused Haines of showing her a sex toy that he kept in his office and of making sexual advances toward her.

While Haines denied he made such sexual advances, he did admit to showing the woman the sex toy.

According to testimony from his accuser, the woman alleged Haines had come into her office and suggested she do him sexual favors. She also said he made lewd comments on at least a dozen occasions.

Haines will have a felony docket day before Judge Clifton Drake on Aug. 2, 2022.

