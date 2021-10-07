Ex-SS camp guard, aged 100, on trial for 3,518 deaths

Annegret Hilse
·2 min read

By Annegret Hilse

NEURUPPIN, Germany (Reuters) - A former SS guard, now 100 years old, hobbled into a German courtroom on a walking frame on Thursday to face charges of helping to send more than 3,000 people to their deaths in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two.

Prosecutors say Josef S., a member of the Nazi party's paramilitary SS, contributed to the deaths of 3,518 people at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp by regularly standing guard in the watchtower between 1942 and 1945.

Doctors have said that the man, whose full name was not disclosed due to German trial reporting rules, is only partially fit to stand trial: sessions will be limited to just two and a half hours each day.

As the trial began, his lawyer held up a blue folder to conceal his client's face as he was brought into the court in Neuruppin, near Berlin.

Some people interned in Sachsenhausen were murdered with Zyklon-B, the poison gas also used in other extermination camps where millions of Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

Sachsenhausen housed predominantly political prisoners from all over Europe, along with Soviet prisoners of war and some Jews.

"It's a lot of emotion... I can't really speak," said Antoine Grumbach, 79, before turning abruptly away as he was overcome by tears. His father, a French resistance fighter, died in the camp.

Leon Schwarzbaum, who is 100 years old, sat quietly waiting for the trial to start in the courtroom, showing reporters a photo of him with his parents and uncle, who all died in Auschwitz.

Prosecutors accuse Josef S. of "contributing to cruel and insidious murders" by aiding in "creating and maintaining life-threatening conditions in the camp."

There has been a spate of charges brought against former concentration camp guards in recent years for World War Two crimes against humanity. Last week, a 96-year-old former camp secretary went on the run https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/german-96-year-old-nazi-war-crimes-suspect-flees-ahead-trial-2021-09-30 the day her trial was to begin, but was caught by police a few hours later.

A 2011 court ruling paved the way for these final prosecutions, stating that even those who contributed indirectly to wartime murders, without pulling a trigger or giving an order, could bear criminal responsibility.

Sachsenhausen, opened in 1936 as one of the earliest Nazi concentration camps, acted as a training camp for SS guards who then went to serve elsewhere, including in Auschwitz and Treblinka. Others killed at Sachsenhausen included Dutch resistance fighters and the Nazis' domestic political opponents.

(Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 96-year-old woman released after taken into custody for skipping Nazi war crimes trial

    A 96-year-old former secretary of a Nazi concentration camp commander has been released from detention five days after she was taken into custody for skipping her trial in northern Germany

  • Tootsie Roll worker lost part of finger at factory, feds say. Now company faces fine

    The Chicago employee was removing paper from a machine when the bag sealer closed down on a finger, OSHA says.

  • General Stanley McChrystal on Afghanistan and new book, "Risk: A User's Guide"

    General Stanley McChrystal joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about Afghanistan and his new book "Risk: A User's Guide."

  • 100-year-old former Nazi camp guard goes on trial in Germany

    A 100-year-old man went on trial in Germany Thursday, accused of being an accessory to murder for serving as a Nazi SS guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin during World War II. The suspect, who was identified only as Josef S. in keeping with German privacy rules, is alleged to have worked at Sachsenhausen between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing. The suspect's lawyer, Stefan Waterkamp, told the court that his client did not want to comment on the allegations, German news agency dpa reported.

  • Germany expands pensions to more Holocaust survivors

    The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis said Wednesday that Germany has agreed to extend compensation to Jewish survivors who endured the World War II siege of Leningrad and two other groups who had not received any monthly pensions from Germany. The payments will be going to approximately 6,500 survivors around the world, primarily in Israel, North America, the former Soviet Union and Western Europe, according to the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference. The new funds are targeted toward about 4,500 Jews who survived the Leningrad siege during World War II, about 800 who lived mostly in hiding in France during the Nazi's terror reign, and some 1,200 Jewish survivors from Romania.

  • Nazi haul discovered by Brazil police at home of suspected child abuser

    Uniforms, flags and documents are found in a police search in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

  • Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp vandalized with antisemitic graffiti in 'outrageous attack'

    Antisemitic graffiti was found at the Auschwitz II-Birkenau site, the largest of the 40 camps that made up the Nazi complex.

  • Russian prisoners raped and abused in 'conveyer belt of torture', according to leaked footage

    Russian prisoners were raped and tormented by guards in a “conveyer belt of torture”, according to an unprecedented leak of alleged handheld camera and CCTV footage that on Wednesday triggered a rare official investigation into state-sponsored wrongdoing. One video appears to show a naked man being violated with a stick at a prison hospital treating tuberculosis patients in the central city of Saratov. The man, who is tied to his bed, is screaming in pain. The clips have been released since late

  • U.S. Steel Gets Hammered After Goldman Says Sell

    The investment bank rejiggered its list of favorite steel names. Even the new winners were having a down day.

  • Sarah Silverman Calls Out 'Jewface' In Hollywood's Casting Of Women's Roles

    "Representation matters," the comedian said, arguing that roles playing Jewish women rarely go to Jews.

  • Intel not considering UK chip factory after Brexit

    Boss Pat Gelsinger said the chip-maker would "absolutely" have considered the UK if it was part of the EU.

  • Kathy Hilton admits daughter Paris' partying days were 'scary': 'It got very out of control'

    Kathy Hilton admitted she used to call the New York Post to help her locate Paris when she was clubbing in New York City.

  • Man accused of killing 8 won't face death penalty in Texas

    A man accused of fatally shooting his estranged ex-girlfriend, her husband and six children, including his own son, at a Houston home will not face the death penalty, authorities said. David Conley, 54, was charged with capital murder in the deadly rampage at his former girlfriend's home in northwest Harris County on Aug. 8, 2015, according to the Houston Chronicle. Nathaniel was Conley’s son from his relationship with Valerie Jackson, while the Jacksons were the parents of the other five children, authorities said.

  • Illinois' eviction moratorium is over. What's next?

    Now that the eviction moratorium has ended in Illinois, some are wondering if there will be a wave of eviction filings that could threaten to overload the system.

  • Prince Charles May Be Giving This London Home to William’s Kids Instead of Harry & Meghan

    With all of the changes that are happening in the the royal family, there was bound to be some conversation about property and real estate. As Prince William and Kate Middleton consider moving their family closer to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles seems to have some plans of his own for his current residence — […]

  • Marine officer who blasted top military leaders over Afghanistan failures is being released from jail

    Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller may still face a court-martial after recording a video testimonial critical of US failures in Afghanistan.

  • Daughter Stabs Elderly Father and His Girlfriend to Death in Waterfront Jersey Shore Home, Cops Say

    Ocean County Prosecutor’s OfficeA Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for fatally stabbing her elderly father and his girlfriend inside their upscale bayfront home at the Jersey Shore last Wednesday, authorities said.Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, was charged Tuesday with two counts of murder for the “targeted attack” of her 87-year-old father, John Enders, and his 75-year-old girlfriend, Francoise Pitoy, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors, who have yet to reveal a motive

  • Germany establishes pensions for 6,500 Holocaust survivors

    The German government has agreed to extend compensation to Holocaust survivors who survived the Leningrad Siege in World War II and survivors from two other groups that had never previously received pensions.State of play: The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, which handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered at the hands of Nazis, said around 6,500 survivors in Israel, North America, the former Soviet Union and Western Europe will be eligible for a monthly pension of $443

  • Teddy Roosevelt Statue Vandalized Outside Museum Of Natural History

    Building security told police three people sprayed the statue with some kind of paint.

  • Al Capone’s granddaughter hopes auction reveals human side of America’s notorious gangster

    It was Christmas Day in 1946 when notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone took his wife and four granddaughters out for a walk onto the dock of their sprawling mansion on Palm Island, Florida. That picture is among 174 items belonging to the Capone family that will go up for auction in Sacramento, California, on Friday. Al Capone’s platinum and diamond Patek Philippe pocket watch is listed for $25,000 to $50,000, while his favorite Colt .45 pistol is estimated to fetch $100,000 to $150,000.