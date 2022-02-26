Former St. Anthony Village High School coach/administrator arrested in sexual misconduct investigation

Feb. 26—The St. Anthony Police Department has arrested Todd Harris Niklaus, the former dean of students, transportation director and longtime football coach for St. Anthony Village High School, on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct.

Niklaus, 52, was booked into the Hennepin County jail on Friday morning and held without bail pending charges, according to a jail roster.

The superintendent of the St. Anthony-New Brighton School District alerted district families by email Friday of "an incident involving a former St. Anthony Village High School employee," whom she later identified as Niklaus, "which has been communicated to me by the St. Anthony Police Department."

The email, signed by Superintendent Renee Corneille, does not detail a specific criminal allegation beyond his arrest on probable cause of criminal sexual misconduct. Corneille said that in late January, police indicated they were investigating Niklaus, "who worked for many years" within the district.

"While not related to this allegation, in June 2020, our district conducted an investigation of Mr. Niklaus following the report of separate concerns and accusations," she wrote. "I informed the police department of our investigation. Based on the information reported at that time, no criminal activity was discovered."

She said the school district continued with the investigation, and Niklaus submitted his resignation on June 25, 2020.

Corneille said students in grades 9-12 will soon receive a similar email notification, and district staff will be on hand Monday to provide support to students and staff members. Anyone with additional information is advised to contact St. Anthony police.

Earlier in 2020, a former St. Anthony Village High School student posted an online petition to Change.org demanding that Niklaus be investigated, and accusing district staff of a "culture perpetuating sexual harassment and enabling inappropriate behavior" at the school.