Former St. Anthony Village High School dean out of jail as sexual assault investigation continues

Mar. 1—A former St. Anthony Village High School dean is out of jail as the investigation continues into a female's report that he sexually assaulted her when she was 15, according to a police report.

Police arrested Todd Harris Niklaus, 52, on suspicion of first-degree criminal sexual conduct Friday. He was released from the Hennepin County jail on Monday.

An 18-year-old reported to police in January that Niklaus sexually assaulted her in 2019, which resulted in his arrest, a police report said. She was a student at the time, according to St. Anthony Police Chief Jon Mangseth.

"Due to the gravity and the sensitivity involved in this allegation, ... the (Hennepin) county attorney has given our detectives additional work to do," Mangseth said. Niklaus, of Roseville, had not been charged as of Tuesday afternoon.

Niklaus could not be reached for comment. A number listed as his cell phone in a police report went directly to voicemail Tuesday and a text message went undelivered.

Niklaus was St. Anthony Village High School's dean of students, transportation director and longtime football coach.

Unrelated to the current allegation, the school district investigated Niklaus in June 2020 "following the report of separate concerns and accusations," according to a letter from Superintendent Renee Corneille, who said she informed police of their investigation.

"Based on the information reported at that time, no criminal activity was discovered," Corneille wrote. "As a school district, we continued with our investigation."

Niklaus submitted his resignation from the school district on June 25, 2020, and hasn't worked there since.

Nick Ferraro contributed to this report.