Former St. Francis Cathedral School destined to become boutique hotel, restaurant

Dec. 18—New owners of the former St. Francis Cathedral School property — vacant since the New Mexico School for the Arts moved out in 2019 — plan to convert it into a 68-room boutique hotel with a restaurant and event space.

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe sold the downtown property at Paseo de Peralta and East Alameda Street to former Albuquerque golf pro Racquel Huslig for $4.75 million in 2021.

Her proposed hotel project includes Andy Duettra, owner of Santa Fe-based AdobeStar, a short-term rental company, who also was angling for the old Catholic school.

Huslig and business partner Claude "Pete" Edmonds, a retired investment broker, initially didn't have grand plans for the 2-acre property, which includes a more than 36,000-square-foot, two-story building and 100-space parking lot. They considered creating a mix of living space and dining.

Duettra said when Huslig first approached him about the property, "it didn't go anywhere, and she approached us a second time, and it went somewhere."

Huslig, Duettra and longtime friend Barry Hancock, a founding partner at Cienda Partners, which owns La Fonda on the Plaza, now jointly own the site.

"It is an iconic building that needs to be brought back to life," Duettra said after a community notification meeting about the project last week.

Duettra said he is hopeful for a February meeting with the Santa Fe Planning Commission for approval of the project's development plan.

"We would like to get going in 2025 with building," Duettra said.

The ownership group's Cathedral School Partners NM LLC intends to convert the school classrooms into 14 hotel suites and turn the cafeteria into a restaurant. The gym will become an event space for conferences, wedding receptions and other gatherings, according to documents Liaison Planning Services filed with the city.

"You don't choose projects; they choose you," Duettra said.

He and Hancock took Huslig's initial idea of creating residential condos and altered it to hotel suites. They also propose adding a three-story hotel building that would wrap around the parking lot and create a square courtyard with the existing structure, built in 1949.

The proposed new building would take up the entire parking lot. The partners intend to build an underground, 66-space parking garage under the new building.

The new construction would include 54 hotel rooms, including eight penthouse suites.

"This is going to be a pure boutique, luxury hotel," Duettra said. "This is a full-service hotel."

Duettra is already busy with business partner Marc Bertram creating the Washington Inn, another downtown boutique hotel under construction on nearby Otero Street.

"I think we're a year and a couple months out for completions," Duettra said.

The new structures at both hotel properties will be barely visible from most street views, Duettra said.

The Washington Inn will likely be operated by La Fonda on the Plaza, which manages 26 of Duettra's AdobeStar short-term rentals under the brand Santuario by La Fonda. But Duettra does not expect La Fonda to be the operator of the cathedral school hotel.

He also is not concerned the two properties would compete with each other.

"It seems like people like Santa Fe," Duettra said. "We're providing more places for people to come."