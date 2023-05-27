Former St. Francis football players face trial for alleged sexual assault

May 27—CRESSON, Pa. — Two former St. Francis University football players were ordered on Friday to stand trial in connection with an alleged sexual assault at an off-campus house party in 2022.

Marcel Mami, 20, of Maryland, and Daunte White, 20, of New Jersey, were held for court after a preliminary hearing before District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson.

Mami and White appeared in street clothes with attorneys Paul Lang, of Bucks County, and Tyler Shultz, of Greensburg. Both men pleaded not guilty.

The alleged victim, who no longer attends the university, said that on Feb. 4, 2022, she was an 18-year-old freshman.

The woman said she was drinking with friends at a dormitory before they walked to a party in the 200 block of St. Mary Street in Loretto.

The woman described herself as being "dizzy" and "really drunk" and said that she at one point, did a "faceplant" before being helped up by friends.

She said that when they arrived at the party, 15 to 20 people were there. The woman said she was walking to the kitchen to get water when she felt someone tap her on the shoulder and then led her into the basement.

In graphic detail, she described an alleged sexual assault by Mami and White.

"I gave no consent," she said. She told the court that at the time, she was feeling scared and disoriented.

Both Lang and Shultz challenged her testimony. At one point, the woman indicated that she gave her pants to the police as evidence. Loretto police Officer Eric Allen testified that he did not have the woman's pants.

"She was lying to the court," Lang said.

Shultz said her testimony "lacked credibility."

Assistant District Attorney Joel Polites argued that the credibility of a witness was not an issue at a preliminary hearing.

The rules of evidence by the Supreme Court for a preliminary hearing state that the credibility of a witness isn't an issue.

"When the witness says something at the preliminary hearing, we ask the court to accept that and consider that as evidence," Polites said after the hearing.

Loretto police charged Mami with rape, conspiracy and unlawful restraint. White was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, conspiracy and unlawful restraint.

Both men are free on bond.