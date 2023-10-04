Former St. Johns day care employee pleads guilty to 12 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation

A former day care employee who was accused of molesting several students has pleaded guilty, St. Johns County court records show.

Anthony Guadalupe, now 20, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a person less than 12 years of age, and he also pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation in the presence of a person less than 16 years of age.

Action News Jax told you in July 2022 when Guadalupe was arrested. He was an employee at Chappell Schools’ Longleaf campus at the time.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the director of the school alerted the Florida Department of Children and Families about the initial reported incident, which happened near the end of the school day on Monday, July 18, 2022.

According to the arrest report, video footage showed the child on Guadalupe’s lap at one point. The child was then standing in front of Guadalupe facing away from him and on the video he was “observed lifting the back of” the child’s dress several times and appeared “to be touching his groin area” while he had her dress lifted up, the arrest report said.

As deputies continued to investigate, more victims emerged in the case. Action News Jax told you in August 2022 when parents filed suit against the school. According to St. Johns County court records, there are currently two open civil suits against the school.

Guadalupe’s next court date scheduled is a status conference scheduled for Dec. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

