Former St. Louis cop sentenced for beating of undercover Black colleague

A former St. Louis police officer who assaulted a Black cop who he thought was a protester after texting colleagues about “beating the hell out of these s—theads” has been sentenced to twelve months and one day in prison.

Dustin Boone, 37, was found guilty in June of aiding and abetting the deprivation of civil rights under color of law for the beating of Luther Hall during the 2017 protests over the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley for the 2011 fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Federal prosecutors sought the maximum 10-year sentence, while Boone’s attorneys asked for just 26 months.

US District Judge E. Richard Webber shortened the punishment beyond even what the officer’s defense team requested.

According to prosecutors, Boone pinned Hall, who was undercover at the time, to the ground while another officer, Randy Hays, beat him with a baton. Hall sustained a severe injury to his cervical spine that required the replacement and fusion of discs in his neck, as well as a cut to his lip that needed stitches.

Hall has since settled a lawsuit with the police department for $5 million.

During the investigation, officials found texts from Boone to Hays saying their job was to “just f—k people up when they don’t act right.”

“But it’s gonna be a lot of fun beating the hell out of these s—theads once the sun goes down and nobody can tell us apart!!!!” Boone wrote in another message.

He also FaceTimed his girlfriend during the assault of Hall, to which she later responded “That was SOOOOOO COOL!!!!”

A day later, after Boone learned that his victim was an undercover officer, he told his girlfriend not to mention it to anyone.

“Not something I am proud of and not entertaining at all at this point,” he wrote.

In a sentencing memorandum, Boone’s lawyers argued that he “fell prey to a police culture of excessive force that permeated his own department,” but urged the judge not to use him as a “sacrificial lamb.”

His attorneys also argued that Boone was not racist, to which prosecutors responded with texts his family sent comparing Black people to monkeys and using the N-word.

Hays has already pleaded guilty to violating Hall’s civil rights and was sentenced to 52 months in prison.

Another officer, Bailey Colletta, has pleaded guilty to making false statements to a federal grand jury and was sentenced to probation.