Former St. Paul police chief found guilty of sexually abusing teen

Sep. 27—A former St. Paul police chief was convicted by an Anchorage jury on Tuesday for sexually abusing a teenager in 2015.

The trial for Nicholas Hunnicutt was initially scheduled for 2020 but delayed because of the pandemic, according to a statement from the Alaska Department of Law. Hunnicutt, now 43, inappropriately touched a 14-year-old in the Pribilof Islands village, the statement said.

The Alaska State Troopers investigated the case, and a charge of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor was filed in 2017. The trial began Sept. 13 in Anchorage Superior Court.

Hunnicutt is scheduled for sentencing in January and could face up to 15 years in prison. He was in custody Wednesday afternoon at the Anchorage Correctional Complex.