A former teacher in St. Paul was killed in an attack in Israel on Oct. 7, according to his obituary. Noi Maudi, 29, of Moshav Yated, Israel, and St. Paul, Minnesota, was killed in an attack on Oct. 7, according to his obituary. He previously taught Hebrew at Talmud Torah of St. Paul, said a GoFundMe page set up to support his family and the Moshav Yated community.

