Former St. Paul worker sentenced to more than 10 years for shooting teen

A former city of St. Paul staffer charged with shooting a teen outside a recreation center where he worked last year has been sentenced to a decade in prison.

Exavir Binford, 27, was convicted of fist-degree assault on Friday for shooting the teen in the head. Ramsey County District Court Judge Joy Bartscher sentenced Binford to 10 years and five months in prison, ordering that Binford pay $34,000 in restitution to the teen's family.

Andrew Marshall, a lawyer representing the teen's mother, Margarita Davison, said Binford's actions left permanent scars on the teen and his family.

The boy, who was 16 at the time, "has not been able to return to school. He is taking online classes, but he can only handle it part time. He really can't go anywhere without his mother because she has to be able to administer emergency medication if he has a seizure," Marshall told the court, relaying a victim impact statement from the teen's family, "As a parent, Ms. Davison thought that [her son] going to the Jimmy Lee rec center after school was a good thing. She thought it was a safe environment ... The idea that the person running the rec center would try to harm her son was unimaginable."

Binford could spend the last third of his sentence on supervised release if he remains on good behavior.

Police arrested Binford last January after a confrontation escalated outside of the Jimmy Lee Rec Center on Lexington Pkwy. N, leading to a fight in the center's parking lot. According to charging documents, Binford told investigators that he shot at the teens after they jumped him, adding that he didn't realize his bullet struck JT until a moment later. Binford pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in December. Prosecutors dismissed a second-degree attempted murder charge against him and agreed to a sentence above state guidelines.

City leaders were quick to decry the incident, ending Binford's employment and launching an audit of recreation center policies across the city. That probe is ongoing.

Davison has since sued the city for medical expenses and other damages related to the teen's traumatic brain injury. Davison's lawsuit in federal court alleges that officials knew of Binford's troubled history with youth but did little about it. According to allegations outlined in the suit, Binford threatened to shoot a 17-year-old girl while working at the Jimmy Lee Rec Center in 2022 and he punched a visitor multiple times while working at the Arlington Rec Center in 2019.

"Mr. Binford should never have been in a position where he was around kids. He should never be allowed to be in a position where he's around kids in the future. The fact that [the teen] is alive is just luck. Mr. Binford tried to kill him," Marshall said in court Friday, relaying the family's statement. "He shot Ms. Davison's 16-year-old son in the head. It was not a mistake. He acted out of anger."

City spokesperson Kamal Baker confirmed that officials received the lawsuit and said they are reviewing it. Baker said the city's response will be provided to the court.