Former St. Thomas football player sentenced to one year in workhouse, 30 years probation for rape

Jan. 7—After listening for an hour Friday to an emotional statements during the sentencing hearing of a former University of St. Thomas football player convicted of raping another student, Ramsey County District Judge Joy Bartscher sat silently for several moments. Then put her head in her hands.

Before her were two young people whose lives were changed by one night on the University of St. Thomas campus in 2018. The woman continues to be fearful and hasn't been able to finish college. The man, Nicholas Robert Schnack, 22, must now register as a predatory offender.

"I have never experienced a more moving case on both sides," she said. "Two lives have been broken."

Bartscher sentenced Schnack to 12 years in prison and then gave him a stay of execution of that sentence, putting him on probation for 30 years. He would need to spend one year in the Ramsey County workhouse and was taken into custody at the end of the hearing.

As part of his probation, he must remain law abiding; he can't possess a firearm or ammunition; he can't vote; he must submit to random drug testing and participate in sex offender treatment programs. She also ordered him to stay off the Internet until the probation officer can put a program on his devices that monitors what he views. He must give a DNA sample, register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim. He also must pay $500 in fines.

If Schnack violates the terms of his probation or commits another felony, the stayed sentence could be revoked, and he could be sent to prison.

The Pioneer Press generally does not identify victims of sex crimes.

"I know how this has torn apart all of you folks. All I can say is I hope that I've done the right thing," she said to the two weeping families in attendance. "I don't think that we as a society at this point would accomplish anything by sending Mr. Schnack to prison."

According to the criminal complaint, Schnack and the woman, both freshmen at the time, were at a party together on campus Sept. 19, 2018. According to charges, he was drinking, but she wasn't.

The woman left the party and Schnack left shortly after. He met up with her and went into her dorm. He sat next to her and then pulled her on top of him and began kissing her aggressively, biting her lower lip and drawing blood, according to the criminal complaint. She said she resisted and told him "no" and to leave, but that he was "too forceful" and wouldn't stop.

She went to the hospital the following day where medical personnel found bruising and tearing injuries consistent with forceful penetration.

She declined to press charges at first, but changed her mind after struggling greatly and dropping out of school.

"Over the past three years, my entire outlook on life has changed. I'm constantly anxious and go into depressive episodes I can't get out of," she said Friday. "I experience flashbacks and nightmares constantly....I have so many trust issues. I'm not the same person that I used to be....Every single day is difficult."

A jury found Schnack guilty Oct. 14 of one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Schnack cried as he apologized and asked for forgiveness. At times, he defended what he said he thought was consensual sex and called the night "a mistake."

"I don't remember the night the way you do, but I now realize I must have missed something," he said to the victim. "I'm so sorry for treating you this way."

Schnack has since relocated to Des Moines where he said he had been attending a community college. After one year in the workhouse, he would be allowed to return to Iowa while on probation, the judge said.