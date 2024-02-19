Former star Gamecocks running back announces retirement from NFL

Mike Davis is calling it a career in the NFL.

The former South Carolina running back announced Monday via X (formerly Twitter) account that he is retiring from football.

“As I turn 31 today, I sit back and look on my NFL career and how thankful I am to be apart of a brotherhood,” Davis wrote. “This game has allowed me to make a lot of friends and memories. I’m grateful for every organization in NFL. With that being said I’m retiring!”

Davis played eight seasons in the NFL for six different teams, most recently the Baltimore Ravens. He was waived by Baltimore in December of 2022.

Davis appeared in 87 games and rushed for 2,052 yards and 18 total touchdowns. His best season came in 2020 for the Carolina Panthers where he rushed for 642 yards and six touchdowns.

The Georgia native was a fourth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 after a strong career at South Carolina.

In three seasons at USC under coach Steve Spurrier, he rushed for 2,440 yards and 22 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,183 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2013 and was second team All-SEC that year.

